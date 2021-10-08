It's a rebound game for No. 13 Arkansas, No. 17 Ole Miss

Mississippi and Arkansas got to see how they stacked up against the Southeastern Conference’s two dominant teams.

Now, they get a fairer measuring stick: each other.

The 13th-ranked Razorbacks visit No. 17 Ole Miss Saturday, a week after both not only suffered their first losses of the season but weren’t even competitive. Arkansas (4-1, 1-1) fell 37-0 to No. 2 Georgia and the Rebels (4-1, 1-0) fell way behind early to top-ranked Alabama in a 42-21 loss.

“This is the SEC and the SEC West,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “You go and play the No. 1 team, and now you have to go up against a top 15 team that obviously struggled last week.

“What it appears is that there are two super teams this year with great players on both sides but especially defense, and then it seems like there’s a dropoff. So gauging them in that game, everyone has struggled.”

Neither team fell all that far in the poll, and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman figures that’s a tribute to how good Georgia and Alabama are. Pittman admits the atmosphere may have intimidated his team.

“I think everybody saw we just weren’t ready for the grand stage yet,” he said.

CORRAL’S CHANCE