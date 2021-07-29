Jude
In the Team USA’s most dire moment, Sunisa Lee came up big.
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after he shot at officers with the Auburn Police Division on Sunday evening, Auburn p…
‘The reason why prisons are built’: Auburn man sentenced to life in prison after human trafficking conviction
An Auburn man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after being charged with first-degree human trafficking.
A Lanett woman is facing murder charges after police responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim and found the victim dead on Saturday, p…
Sunisa Lee made magic again.
Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee has inspired excitement from fans in orange and blue — including some new to the sport. Here’s a guide to Lee’s journey at the Olympics, written for fans in football country.
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
'They shouldn't even be here': As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, EAMC expert says patients would be home if they'd been vaccinated
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals Monday climbed to more than 900, a number the state has not seen since February, as the s…
Never too lateIt’s not even the fourth quarter and Auburn is getting its butt kicked by individuals who refuse to get vaccinated. Governor Ive…
Oysters for charity: The Waverly Local to host benefit night for Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch
The Waverly Local will host an Oyster Shuck and silent auction Saturday with proceeds to go towards helping the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch.