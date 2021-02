Former Troup County (Ga.) linebacker Joko Willis will be playing his college ball just down the road at Auburn.

Willis officially signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Willis comes to Auburn after starting his collegiate career at Independence Community College in Kansas.

Willis is a consensus three-star recruit across the three major recruiting outlets.

Joko Willis

Hometown: LaGrange, GA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐