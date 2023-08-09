Six years after new oak trees were planted at Toomer's Corner, Auburn University announced late Tuesday morning that fans can now resume the sports tradition of rolling it with toilet paper.

The announcement came weeks before the 2023 football season kicks off and more than 10 years since fans were allowed to roll the original trees for the final time in April 2013.

"The rolling of Toomer's Corner is one of the nation's top sports traditions," AU President Christopher B. Roberts said. "Our fans have come together for decades on the corner of Magnolia and College to celebrate our big wins. In recent years, we continued our cherished tradition by rolling different trees, but I am very excited that the Auburn family will once again be able to roll our most prominent trees."

The original pair of Auburn Oaks were planted in 1937 and 1939, but Alabama fan Harvey Updyke poisoned them after a 2010 Iron Bowl game. Despite extensive efforts to save the trees, they did not survive the poisoning and were removed in April 2013.

Almost two years after their removal, a pair of new live oaks were planted in February of 2015. Those trees struggled to thrive, with one not surviving the transplant and another being set on fire in 2016. That pair was replaced again by the 2017 trees, which have spent the last few years marked off with fencing that asked fans and spectators to not roll them.

"We knew from the beginning it was a huge request to ask our fans to not roll the two new Auburn Oaks at Toomer's Corner," said Justin Sutton, director of Facilities Management Landscape Services. "We knew this short-term request would reap long-term benefits in upholding one of the best collegiate athletic traditions of rolling Toomer's Corner. The long-term establishment, overall health and projected long life of these trees was our goal from the beginning. With the help of the Auburn Family, we feel as if we've reached this milestone."

The university has now determined that the trees are established enough that fans can resume the tradition that has become synonymous with not just Auburn football victories, but major victories across the athletic department. However, the university's attention to the health of the trees will not stop here.

"The Auburn Oaks are still under a near constant maintenance and growth program," AU arborist Alex Hedgepath said. "If anything, the maintenance program for the trees will be even more intense as we combat the impact of rolling and soil compaction from rolling events."

Included in that program is a weekly health check by monitoring the soil moisture and measuring the root system to monitor overall growth. There will also be a bi-annual checkup with soil samples being taken to make sure that the trees' are receiving their needed nutrients.

"Both trees have made excellent progress since planting took place six years ago and are now considered to have recovered from transplant stress," Hedgepath said. "Because of the Auburn Family's commitment, the trees are now established and can withstand rolling and cleanup efforts after Auburn athletic victories. With continued care, we expect the trees to grow vigorously and become further established."