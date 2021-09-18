Kendrick-Holmes: How 9/11 and the War on Terror changed the decision about military service

Yes, it was a decision I took seriously and I was prepared to serve my country and if necessary die in battle. But was I really? Vietnam was long over and the Cold War wasn’t producing many American casualties, at least any that were being reported on the nightly news, so the odds of a real war with actual fighting seemed long.

My senior year at Vandy, when I returned from Christmas break, I got a call from our Professor of Military Science, who was a real Lieutenant Colonel in the actual Army. He told me that the Berlin Wall was coming down and the Cold War was as good as over, which meant that it was going to be tough for any of us to get selected for active duty. In other words, I needed a Plan B.

Our conversation went something like this:

Him: “What’s your major again?

Me: “English literature.”

Him: “Ooof.”

As it turned out, I actually did get selected for active duty, and I remember feeling relieved that I was going to have a full-time job, and in military intelligence, which sounded pretty interesting.

That summer, I was in officer training in Arizona when our leadership announced that Saddam Hussein had invaded Kuwait and that we should all be ready to go to war.