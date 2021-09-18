Kendrick-Holmes: How 9/11 and the War on Terror changed the decision about military service

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we published plenty of “Where were you?” accounts from readers and staff, and we had so many left over that we published more on Sept. 12.
Through this process, I noticed something interesting: A lot of our readers were eager to share where they were and what they were doing on 9/11, but not many seemed to care much about anybody else’s memories of that fateful day.
At least online, way more of you read the story about the construction of a Publix in downtown Auburn – or the story about why Byron’s Smokehouse serves breakfast or the news of three AU players who were unavailable for the Alabama State game – than you did the 9/11 memories of your fellow citizens.
I’m glad we asked the question, because it seemed to be cathartic for those of you who answered it. But for the rest of you – the people we were expecting to read all those accounts – maybe we asked the wrong question.
Maybe we should have asked this: “How has your world changed since 9/11?”
I can tell you, from personal experience, one big way the world has changed: The decision to join the military is much tougher and much more complicated for young people than it was before Sept. 11, 2001.
I decided to join the military in 1986, when I was 17 years old, because the U.S. government offered to pay my tuition to Vanderbilt University if I would serve in the Army for four years.
Yes, it was a decision I took seriously and I was prepared to serve my country and if necessary die in battle. But was I really? Vietnam was long over and the Cold War wasn’t producing many American casualties, at least any that were being reported on the nightly news, so the odds of a real war with actual fighting seemed long.
My senior year at Vandy, when I returned from Christmas break, I got a call from our Professor of Military Science, who was a real Lieutenant Colonel in the actual Army. He told me that the Berlin Wall was coming down and the Cold War was as good as over, which meant that it was going to be tough for any of us to get selected for active duty. In other words, I needed a Plan B.
Our conversation went something like this:
Him: “What’s your major again?
Me: “English literature.”
Him: “Ooof.”
As it turned out, I actually did get selected for active duty, and I remember feeling relieved that I was going to have a full-time job, and in military intelligence, which sounded pretty interesting.
That summer, I was in officer training in Arizona when our leadership announced that Saddam Hussein had invaded Kuwait and that we should all be ready to go to war.
When I reported to my first duty station, in Germany in January of 1991, we were waiting for the Gulf War to escalate so that we could join it. But things were quickly resolved, and I was able to fly back to the States that spring to get married and then return to Deutschland with my bride. The remaining three years of my military career were spent training for events that never happened and sightseeing around Europe.
During one field exercise, in between intelligence briefings, I read “The Long Gray Line,” a book about the West Point class of 1966 and how many of them died in Vietnam as young officers.
That world seemed far removed from my own.
On 9/11, I’d been out of the military for about seven years, had been to graduate school and was working for my second newspaper. Within a couple of months, I’d moved my family to Columbus, Ga., where I covered Fort Benning soldiers as they deployed to Iraq. Many lost their lives there.
When I saw a former NFL player, Pat Tillman, standing at attention on a parade field, I knew the world had changed. Joining the military was no longer a business decision that involved weighing your odds and feeling patriotic. You were almost certainly going to deploy. You were almost certainly risking your life.
Anyone who has volunteered to serve in the military after 9/11 has my undying love and respect. You’ve truly put your country – and all of us who call it home – before yourself.