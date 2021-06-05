Kendrick-Holmes: What do great schoolteachers have in common with great quarterbacks?

I’ve long wondered what makes great teachers, well, great.
For me, this curiosity began about 15 years ago when I was reading to a class at my children’s elementary school and witnessed a veteran teacher with no control over her classroom. Her voice was shrill and the louder she spoke the wilder the kids got.
When I started to read from a storybook and show them the pictures, a hush fell over the children. They just wanted to hear a story.
They sat spellbound and when it was over they asked some great questions and shared some interesting observations. And then I stood up to leave, and the teacher resumed telling them what to do and how to do it, and everybody went wild again.
I left with several thoughts. First, reading a story to children is easy, but controlling a classroom of students of any age all day is surely not. And I also wanted to know how many years that poor teacher had remaining until retirement.
Several years later, I heard the author Malcolm Gladwell speak at a conference, and he was comparing the process of identifying effective teachers with that of scouting NFL quarterbacks.
Not immediately apparentNo position is more important to the success of an NFL team than quarterback. That’s why, since 2000, pro football teams have taken 65 quarterbacks in the first round, and 16 of them with the very first pick of the first round.
So which quarterback since then has won the most Super Bowls and is widely considered to be the G.O.A.T., or the greatest of all-time? That would be Tom Brady, a sixth-round pick who was the 199th player taken in the 2000 draft, behind Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Mark Bulger and Spergon Wynn.
Spergon Wynn?
Gladwell’s point was that NFL teams spend countless hours analyzing and scrutinizing which quarterbacks to proclaim the future of their franchise and pay millions of dollars to, and it’s all still a crapshoot.
The fact is, nobody knows the worth of a quarterback until he takes the field, leads the team, wins a game, and does it over and over again.
Brady had an x-factor – he was a winner – that couldn’t be measured beforehand and didn’t become apparent until the former No. 1 draft pick starting ahead of him got injured in the playoffs.
Gladwell went on to say that the best teachers aren’t necessarily the smartest or the most experienced or even the ones who majored in early childhood or secondary education.
The best teachers are the ones who get in a classroom and demonstrate that they can create a positive learning environment for their students.
He suggested that anybody who wants to teach and has the basic qualifications be put in a classroom and closely monitored for a set period of time, and if they have the right stuff, then they should be invited back to do it full-time.
Sure, there are some problems with this. For starters, there’s already a teacher shortage and the pay is low, so are we really in a position to turn away people who can show up and do the job?
I don’t pretend to have the answers, and I haven’t heard anybody who does. In the meantime, let’s celebrate a teacher who’s doing a good job.
‘A great year’We recently published several stories about Soojin Park, a new Auburn High School graduate who won $5,000 last month competing in Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition. Ten years ago, another Auburn High alumnus, Youssef Biaz, won first place in the same competition.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they had the same teacher, Davis Thompson. Park and Biaz told our reporter, Alex Hosey, how Thompson helped them learn to love poetry and the art of reciting it.
“Going into it, I thought it was just saying the words and there’s not much more to it,” said Park, who’s headed to Yale University in the fall, “but working with Mr. Thompson taught me how to interpret a poem and really explore it.”
Biaz, now a software engineer for Google, remembers the long conversations he had with Thompson about poetry and how they forced him “to dig deep and ask, ‘What is it about a particular piece of art that grabs you enough to want to spend six months with it and recite it in front of a large audience?’”
I thought it was interesting that Thompson called the past, pandemic-tainted school year “a great year.”
“It’s like being struck by lightning when you get a really talented student like Soojin or Youssef,” he said, “where they find a poem … and it sticks, makes them choke up and go, ‘Now I know what poetry is.’”
Thompson has the x-factor. He believes in his students, and his students believe in him.
He is certainly not alone. Here’s to all the teachers who’ve effectively led their students this year in the classroom – or virtually during the pandemic.
They deserve roaring crowds and big bucks, and they do it anyway.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com