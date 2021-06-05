Kendrick-Holmes: What do great schoolteachers have in common with great quarterbacks?

So which quarterback since then has won the most Super Bowls and is widely considered to be the G.O.A.T., or the greatest of all-time? That would be Tom Brady, a sixth-round pick who was the 199th player taken in the 2000 draft, behind Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Mark Bulger and Spergon Wynn.

Spergon Wynn?

Gladwell’s point was that NFL teams spend countless hours analyzing and scrutinizing which quarterbacks to proclaim the future of their franchise and pay millions of dollars to, and it’s all still a crapshoot.

The fact is, nobody knows the worth of a quarterback until he takes the field, leads the team, wins a game, and does it over and over again.

Brady had an x-factor – he was a winner – that couldn’t be measured beforehand and didn’t become apparent until the former No. 1 draft pick starting ahead of him got injured in the playoffs.

Gladwell went on to say that the best teachers aren’t necessarily the smartest or the most experienced or even the ones who majored in early childhood or secondary education.

The best teachers are the ones who get in a classroom and demonstrate that they can create a positive learning environment for their students.