"May God have mercy on your souls": Auburn City Schools parents respond to news that masks likely to be reinstated
- Updated
The indoor mask requirement “appears” headed toward reinstatement at all Auburn City Schools starting Jan. 18, the superintendent said at Tues…
- Updated
North Carolina announced Saturday that former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is the Tar Heels' new assistant head coach for defense.
- Updated
An Auburn church has opted to shift to virtual services and programming for a second time as COVID-19 cases increase in Alabama, but it’s also…
- Updated
“We’re in T-Town and the Auburn Tigers have taken over the building!”
- Updated
“He has a drive to win and to compete with an edge that is a confidence, not an arrogance. He doesn't think he's owed anything to start or to get accolades. He knows he can win.”
‘We really want those rings’: Auburn gymnastics enters new spotlight with high hopes and high expectations
“We really want those rings. I’m really excited because I think this team has so much potential and each person on the team brings something to the table.”
- Updated
Drew Watson launched her way to the top of the leaderboard on vault, twisting as the Tigers twirled up the team standings, and Auburn finished strong late to win its season opener Friday night.
- Updated
Plans for a new boutique hotel in downtown Auburn are moving forward after members of the city’s Downtown Design Review Committee viewed a pro…
- Updated
Auburn City Schools is evaluating whether to reinstate its previous mask requirement as the district reported its highest number of COVID-19 c…
- Updated
Opelika police said a handgun was found in an Opelika High School student’s backpack Monday a physical altercation between two students during…