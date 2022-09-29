Kim Reeder: Right around the corner

“Earl! What was that? These loud noises. I think I overheard that ‘we’ dogs have sounds amplified. Our hearing has been referred to as the likes of a superhero. I hear that superheroes are amazing.

“I think with my supersonic hearing that I’ve heard Mr. Josh talk about superheroes. Noir, I’m most certain he means us!”

“Lacey, you always have something to say. You go on and on, and oftentimes I hear the human folks discuss how frustrated you make them with all of your ‘talking.’

“But you know what Earl? Earl? Earl?!”

“I’m still here, Lacey! We both are still here. I’m listening. I’m learning. Lacey, how great would it be if someone came along like Bruce Wayne, or better yet his Alfred? That someone who is patient, that person could be our own superhero! Do you think it will happen? I’m beginning to waver in my hopefulness.”

“Earl, who is Bruce Wayne and this Alfred fella?”

“Lacey! Bruce Wayne is Batman, and Alfred is his butler. However, Alfred truly orchestrates and runs the show. Maybe your forever family will let you watch the movies.”

“Ooooooh! Earl, Alfred sounds amazing. I think our LCHS staff and volunteers are ‘Alfred’!”

“They are young Lacey, they are. They all work tirelessly to get us to our forever ‘BatCave.’

“That said, we have an amazing group of ‘pre-Alfreds.’ Our LCHS family wouldn’t do what they do if they didn’t think we had an ‘Alfred’ in our future. They believe in us, and they won’t stop until we have our forever ‘BatCave.’ They are our temporary Alfreds, working tirelessly to get us our forever one.”

“Lacey, for once you beat me to it. I know our chance is waiting in the wings. Be ready! Lacey, our superheroes at LCHS are about to find us our ‘Alfred,’ our ‘BatCave.’”

“Hey Earl?”

“What Lacey?”

“You know we wouldn’t have a voice like we do if we didn’t have our LCHS donors, volunteers, staff. If we didn’t have our ‘Alfreds’!”

“I know, Lacey! I know!”

Earl and Lacey are in search of their forever home. They are two among many others.

Here at the Lee County Humane Society, we depend greatly on our “Alfreds.” From our board of directors, managers (leaders), front desk (adoption facilitators, communication hub), kennel staff, intake, fosters, rescues, programs assistant, grant writer, transporters, donors, volunteers and everyone in between.

Without each and every one of you, there would be no ‘Alfreds.’ Every effort, every donation, every caring action, every volunteer, every kennel cleaning, every doggy date day, every PetSmart Cat Enrichment, every transport to rescue or to the vet, every off site event, every social media share and/or like, and the list could go on and on, are an ‘Alfred.’ We thank you!