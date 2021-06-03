Lavender
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker sentenced an Auburn man to 38 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering a 36-year-old man in Opelika.
- Updated
Before being sentenced on Friday, Mark Hagler, wearing white inmate clothes and with tears in his eyes, turned around and faced his family and…
- Updated
"The sky's the limit for him. He can do great things. He's just got to work hard every day, and they're going to make him do that at Auburn."
‘Everybody is welcome’: Pride on the Plains to host family-friendly Auburn Pride Festival at Kiesel Park
- Updated
Pride on the Plains, Auburn and Opelika’s LGBTQIA+ Pride organization, will host the annual Auburn Pride Festival at Kiesel Park Saturday comp…
- Updated
A Charlotte, N.C., man is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Age…
- Updated
Auburn’s kicking off the football season under the lights.
- Updated
Women make up about 47 percent of the U.S. workforce, according to the federal statistics, but are still underrepresented in science and engin…
- Updated
Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed…
- Updated
Whataburger fans can celebrate: the popular Texas-based restaurant chain announced its Opelika location is expected to open this summer.
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of a theft suspect after a man was seen on camera at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store n…