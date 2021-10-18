Lee County looks at redrawing district lines based on 2020 census

Lee County’s commission district map could be redrawn to better represent voters based on updated population numbers from the 2020 census. The county’s population has grown by over 30,000 people since the 2010 census and become more diverse.
County Commissioner Bill English called for discussion on revised voting boundary lines at a future commission meeting after Lee County received functional numbers on Sept. 6.
“Federal courts have long interpreted the one-man, one-vote rule to indicate the districts have to be roughly plus or minus 5% of what is considered ideal, or exactly one-fifth of the population,” English told commissioners at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
English presented a work-in-progress plan for redistricting this year that he said he produced in just two weeks.
2020 census numbers show those percentages have become imbalanced. District 1, represented by Doug Cannon, holds almost a quarter of Lee County residents while District 3, represented by Gary Long, only includes just over a sixth of the population. The remaining districts each hold about 19% of Lee residents.
English said the “first draft” he exhibited at the meeting aims to reduce splits of voting communities like that of East Alabama Medical Center’s polling precinct, which contains four of the county’s five districts.
“To show you how ridiculous that is, District 1 … has a voter that votes at EAMC — that needs to change,” English said.
District 1 makes up much of the northwestern quarter of the county.
English said he tried to draw new district boundaries to line up with major roadways or landmarks like railroads and creeks as not to divide people on political factors. He cited the boundary between Districts 1 and 4 as an example, which follows U.S. 280 up to Waverly in his first draft map.
The biggest difference in 2020’s numbers versus 2010’s census, English said, is how many Lee residents are categorized as “other.” In 2010, just 4.5% of residents made up this group but the number has shot up to 13.6% with last year’s population count.
“That changes all of the other statistics that we looked at,” English told the county commission. “The 2020 census questionnaire has nine categories that we lumped into ‘other,’ (including) Asian, American Indian, Alaska native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander.”
The last time the county was redistricted was in November 2013 after continued increase in population since the 2010 census meant the commission’s districts exceeded their target margins of plus or minus three people. Lee County was also redistricted after the 2000 census, where the commission at the time managed to assign an equal one-fifth of residents to each commission district.