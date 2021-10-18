Lee County looks at redrawing district lines based on 2020 census

“To show you how ridiculous that is, District 1 … has a voter that votes at EAMC — that needs to change,” English said.

District 1 makes up much of the northwestern quarter of the county.

English said he tried to draw new district boundaries to line up with major roadways or landmarks like railroads and creeks as not to divide people on political factors. He cited the boundary between Districts 1 and 4 as an example, which follows U.S. 280 up to Waverly in his first draft map.

The biggest difference in 2020’s numbers versus 2010’s census, English said, is how many Lee residents are categorized as “other.” In 2010, just 4.5% of residents made up this group but the number has shot up to 13.6% with last year’s population count.

“That changes all of the other statistics that we looked at,” English told the county commission. “The 2020 census questionnaire has nine categories that we lumped into ‘other,’ (including) Asian, American Indian, Alaska native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific islander.”