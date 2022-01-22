LEE: Inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of an unprecedented wild ride for Auburn men’s basketball

Somebody played Freebird.
In another moment, they sang out ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’ their voices echoing between the dorms on campus.
Then they put their hands up for Bodda Getta.
Welcome inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of a victory-addled hysteria that’s been building for weeks for Auburn men’s basketball fans, and the destination point for the wild ride the Tigers have taken Auburn on this season.
It’s a bit unlike anything that’s ever happened here before.
After 11 p.m., a Domino’s driver pulled up with a pickup bed full of pizzas. A local business brought a fourth batch of hot chocolate to the bundled-up students. No one had expected this. A hired security man said he was in bed when he got called to action — and he said he was just on duty to watch for fires on the frigid night.
“It’s better to have a good story than a good time,” a student said, as the temperature dipped closer to the overnight low of 25 degrees.
Somehow, you could tell behind his smile that he was getting both.
The students braved the cold overnight outside Auburn Arena before No. 2 Auburn’s showdown with No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday, firing up those tunes and singing their songs at around 11 p.m. on Friday in line outside the student entrance.
Some started lining up before noon on Friday — more than 24 hours before the noon tipoff Saturday.
It started with a few loons, bent on being the first in the building for the epic showdown. Then tents started to pop up on the lawn outside the arena, then a few more. Was Auburn going to stop them? They’d asserted a no-tent policy for the Kentucky game in 2020. A few minutes later on Friday, they couldn’t have stopped them if they wanted to.
Then something happened somewhere along the line, between Bruce Pearl and the players bringing out pizza, and the alumni supporting their plight from all around the country on social media.
Surely, to some, it became less about making sure they’d make it into the game, and more about being part of something special brewing on the Plains.
Auburn rides a 14-game winning streak into the biggest game ever played in Auburn Arena.
It’s the sixth game between top-12 teams in Auburn men’s basketball history, and the first ever in the new building. Of the sixth, half of them have been against Kentucky — the blueblood dragons of the South. Normally it’s Kentucky that’s in the top five, and it’s Auburn that’s trying to punch its way to an upset.
Not this time. Now it’s Auburn on top, the only team in the country undefeated in regulation, and the team that’s a measly four points away in the Associated Press Top 25 voting from the No. 1 ranking.
‘Tent City,’ the sign someone posted on the Village green reads, declaring domain. “Population: A lot.”
Banned: UK fans, Bama fans, and Jesse Newell — the Associated Press poll voter who went against the grain and put Auburn at No. 9 on his ballot, costing Auburn those precious points in the ranking calculation.
Then, right there on the sign, there’s the peacock.
The excitement for Auburn basketball has been frothing over the last few weeks, and this is the point where it boiled over. We wondered where it would end: Auburn keeps winning in almost everything; the gymnastics team posted its second-highest score ever in front of a sold-out crowd Friday night in that same arena.
Ever since the national championship game, Alabama’s been losing at almost everything. Auburn basketball followed Georgia football in beating Alabama just a day later. “It takes two L’s to spell Roll Tide,” Auburn player Devan Cambridge reminded everyone on Instagram after the game.
And Auburn fans have gotten more bold, more brazen, more proud and more loud with every win — with no repercussions coming. There’s been no kind of karma, and no taste of humble pie. The meme madness online, where Auburn fans have bombed the accounts of opposing teams with thousands of senseless replies, has only been met on every gameday with commentators praising The Jungle for creating one of the toughest environments in college basketball. There’s been no downside. Nothing’s slowed the train.
How crazy can it get? Where could it end? Where does it all come to a point?
Destination: Tent City. It kept building and building until Auburn fans were going to do something crazy — and boy was this it.
The peacock is right there on the sign. Auburn fan Ryan Sterritt of College & Magnolia put the peacock in play online, with a blog post insisting that Auburn fans shouldn’t worry themselves over when the next loss is coming or how this could come crashing down. The opponents are for the team to worry about, he argues, and instead the fans should be bold and even obnoxious, and strut like a peacock.
Here they are, ready to bust open the doors as soon as they’re unlocked 90 minutes to tipoff. The students are all there to be a part of history. They didn’t get the epic Iron Bowl win like their older brothers and sisters who were in school in 2017 and 2019. They had so much of their college experience stolen by the COVID-19 pandemic. They want this to be their story. They want to be a part of No. 2 Auburn slaying the dragon again on the way to No. 1.
They want to be a part of something special.
Friday night, out in Tent City, they already were.