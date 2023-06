Mr. Leroy Jones of LaFayette, AL, passed away at the age of 86 at EAMC. Funeral Services for Mr. Jones will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. CST at First Baptist Church of LaFayette. A visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and will conclude at 1:45 p.m.Committal service will follow at the Lafayette City Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.