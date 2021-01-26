Letter: Alabama's regressive tax system must be stopped

Right this wrong!
The Alabama Legislature will begin its 2021 session soon. In the state of Alabama we have a regressive tax system where overall state taxes for those in the bottom 20% of income pay an average of 10% of their income while the top 1% pay 3.8%. (Recorded by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 2015). For decades the state has put a sales tax on food as have counties and cities. In Lee County (including cities) the local sales tax is 5% and the state tax is 4%. Since food is a big part of many family budgets, this tax is a burden. Every state legislator I have talked to agrees that we should take the sales tax off food but the hitch is that the deficit would have to be made up in another way to fund education.
I think we are grownups and when we see injustices for so long we should figure out a way to right the wrongs. Many proposals to right the budget have been offered over the years. The most promising proposal is to remove the federal income tax deduction we allow on our state income tax. That would be an equivalent amount that the food tax collects which would be a 0% change in the state budget. It would increase taxes on higher incomes who are not paying their fair share now.
Our legislators need to hear from us. They are interested to know what their constituents are concerned about and they want to make our state better. They need encouragement.
For those who want more tax information let me refer you to a resource published by Alabama Arise. On their web site they list their resources on many issues including their booklet "The Alabama Tax & Budget Handbook" that is a great compilation of data which I have never heard challenged.
Marilyn Garrett
Auburn
Save the vultures… and poodles
Our world has been turned upside down. It seems that we are all on edge - family and friends. Under the surface is an angst that has grown this past year dealing with its events. It is in this climate when the general populace seems to be on edge that Opelika decides to allow residents to shoot birds and other nuisance animals. Did the city give its residents a definition of nuisance animals? What is a nuisance to me may not be to you.
Reading the Jan. 23 edition of O-A News, I applaud Ms. Witte for her concern as an Opelika resident. I live in Auburn but as a sister community was appalled at such a decision by Opelika. What was the mindset here? Was enough reflection put into such a decision? It is only a matter of time before someone will discover that their pet poodle got out thru the fence and ran through the neighborhood which deemed it a nuisance, therefore, substantiating the shooting of said poodle. This will happen.
Does Opelika not have an animal control department? We have a renowned Raptor Center in the county that would gladly offer advice to dealing with bird flocks. There are resources that could be utilized. If an animal is deemed dangerous then this should be properly investigated and dealt with by a county official rather than a private citizen. Opelika, for the safety of your citizens and your animals, that may not all be a nuisance, please rethink, revisit this ordinance. This was not an intelligent decision and definitely not a good idea when folks are on edge in general. Let's think about what we are thinking of doing for the good of all creation.
Jackie Hartman
Auburn