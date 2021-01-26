Letter: Alabama's regressive tax system must be stopped

Right this wrong!

The Alabama Legislature will begin its 2021 session soon. In the state of Alabama we have a regressive tax system where overall state taxes for those in the bottom 20% of income pay an average of 10% of their income while the top 1% pay 3.8%. (Recorded by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 2015). For decades the state has put a sales tax on food as have counties and cities. In Lee County (including cities) the local sales tax is 5% and the state tax is 4%. Since food is a big part of many family budgets, this tax is a burden. Every state legislator I have talked to agrees that we should take the sales tax off food but the hitch is that the deficit would have to be made up in another way to fund education.

I think we are grownups and when we see injustices for so long we should figure out a way to right the wrongs. Many proposals to right the budget have been offered over the years. The most promising proposal is to remove the federal income tax deduction we allow on our state income tax. That would be an equivalent amount that the food tax collects which would be a 0% change in the state budget. It would increase taxes on higher incomes who are not paying their fair share now.