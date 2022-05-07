Letter to the editor: A message to the Auburn family from Auburn President Jay Gogue

Susie and I returned to Auburn in July 2007 and what an incredible journey the past 15 years have been. Thank you to the many people who encouraged and helped us. The number of people to thank is as countless as the number of ways in which you have supported us through the years.

We were inspired over and over by heartfelt collaborations with city and community leaders as well as area businesses that created enduring partnerships with Auburn University. We watched EAMC continue to grow and serve our community and even established a health facility within minutes of our campus. We are all blessed in Lee County by our dedicated and caring safety, fire, medical and law enforcement personnel. We thank them for striking the right tenor in working with a campus of more than 30,000 students.

We likewise thank the Auburn alumni and donors. Along with our state and federal elected officials, they were always up for any challenge we suggested and, together, they made tremendous investments in Auburn.

Auburn faculty and staff, motivated by a passion for this institution and its students, consistently did more than was ever asked of them. I can’t thank them enough for making Auburn better each day. We continually learn from our students even as we worked to equip them with the skills to reach their hopes and dreams.

Auburn is fortunate to have dedicated leaders serving on its Board of Trustees. These men and women care deeply about Auburn and often don’t receive the credit they deserve.

Finally, we were blessed to have witnessed some of the greatest moments in Auburn sports history and what a joy it was to celebrate those successes with the Auburn Family.

We are grateful to all who have supported us and Auburn in so many ways. Now, we wish Dr. Chris Roberts much success as he leads Auburn.

Thank you and War Eagle!

Jay and Susie Gogue