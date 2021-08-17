Letter to the Editor: Afghanistan is a disastrous blunder and Biden is a directionless leader

Disastrous blunder

Here I sit on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, watching the day's news as it is reported that the Taliban in Afghanistan have entered the capitol, Kabul, "....awaiting the peaceful transfer of power...."!

What? Is this deja vu of Iraq and Vietnam or what? After 10 years of war in that desolate foreign land, we are "turning tail and running" leaving a war torn nation to the Taliban insurgents. In October, 2001, President George W. Bush sent troops to invade Afghanistan. Militarily, little has been accomplished there since. We have seen Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump come and go, and now the directionless leadership of Joe Biden. Soon after taking office Biden announced a complete withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops by Aug. 31. Today, he apparently has reversed that order – while it is vague exactly what his goal is – and is sending 6,000 Marines back in to make an "orderly withdrawal" of Americans.

Afghanistan has been a thorn in humanity's side ever since Alexander the Great conquered it in 330 B.C. In the 1970s, the USSR failed miserably in trying to seize the nation militarily, turning tail and fleeing for home after just a few years of catastrophic losses and humiliation.