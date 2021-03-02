Letter to the editor: Preserve the town and gown charm of Auburn

Preserve town and gown experience
I have lived for more than 25 years on Samford Avenue, and grew up in State College, Pennsylvania. Another great University town.
One of the things I like about Auburn as a home is that it has maintained the feel of a town. When you walk off campus, you arrive in older neighborhoods that are a mixture of small and moderate single family homes mixed in with some long-term student rentals. People are walking and biking. There are three schools within easy walking distance.
At the moment, a balance between town and gown, which personifies the best of college towns, is still maintained and protected by the designation of these family neighborhoods as Neighborhood Conservation Districts.
Before any assessment of how increased occupancy in the rapid expansion of housing in downtown Auburn will effect traffic, congestion and city services, some members of the City Council are pushing to allow Short Term Rentals and Homestays in Neighborhood Conservation Districts (and perhaps throughout Auburn).
Short Term Rentals and Home Stays are short term transactions. Renters are living in a single family neighborhood home for days, a weekend or perhaps a week. Those renters may be fine as individuals, but they have no vested interest in the long term quality of life in our neighborhoods, they may have no compunctions about noise, they may have no interest in the maintenance of good relations with neighbors, or maintaining a safe zone for the children who go to school here.
The Neighborhood Conservation Districts are there to maintain the special qualities of the town and gown experience. They contribute to the quality of life of our city. They allow growth to happen in a way that also preserves the feeling of neighborhoods, which are a precious commodity to maintain, and which many university towns have lost. Let’s preserve the Neighborhood Conservation Districts and what they are trying to protect, because they contribute more to our collective future than any short term rental will.
Please encourage your city council members to vote NO on the Amended Ordinance permitting Homestays in NC zones by contacting them at coagbemail@auburnalabama.org
Julia Kjelgaard
Auburn