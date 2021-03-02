Letter to the editor: Preserve the town and gown charm of Auburn

Preserve town and gown experience

I have lived for more than 25 years on Samford Avenue, and grew up in State College, Pennsylvania. Another great University town.

One of the things I like about Auburn as a home is that it has maintained the feel of a town. When you walk off campus, you arrive in older neighborhoods that are a mixture of small and moderate single family homes mixed in with some long-term student rentals. People are walking and biking. There are three schools within easy walking distance.

At the moment, a balance between town and gown, which personifies the best of college towns, is still maintained and protected by the designation of these family neighborhoods as Neighborhood Conservation Districts.

Before any assessment of how increased occupancy in the rapid expansion of housing in downtown Auburn will effect traffic, congestion and city services, some members of the City Council are pushing to allow Short Term Rentals and Homestays in Neighborhood Conservation Districts (and perhaps throughout Auburn).