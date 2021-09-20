Letters to the editor: Auburn fans shouldn't be chanting hateful things about Joe Biden at games

Last time I went to Kroger’s I took several disposable masks in individual plastic bags. As I walked in the door, I spoke to people without masks and mentioned that I had an elderly relative who had had a stroke and small children in my family who can’t be vaccinated. I asked them to please help by wearing a mask in the store. While I’m now batting 1.000 as far as people taking the mask, so far my average is only .500 for them wearing it. Asking people for help, though, is much better than being angry. Please offer masks to others!

Margaret N. Wright

Auburn

A head-scratcher

What will history record of the pandemic of 2019/20/21/22? I think it will record that an effective vaccine became available in 2020 for those over the age of 12 and 30% to 40% of the population refused the vaccine. They also refused to wear masks or refused to avoid close contact with others. They accepted the risk to themselves and everyone else around them. And in the fall of 2021 hospitalizations reached the highest number recorded and the highest number on ventilators was recorded. And those on ventilators and many dying were primarily unvaccinated.