Letters to the editor: Mayors of Auburn and Opelika find talk of unionizing GE Aviation 'distressing'

Avoid unions

In the 1950s, over 50% of American workers were unionized. Today, the percentage of American workers who are unionized is approximately 10 percent. The numbers for just the private sector are even less at approximately 6 percent. The public sector which was hardly unionized in 1950 now has a third of its workers unionized.

Why have workers over the last 70 years in the private sector decided that they don't need third party representation? We believe it is because workers, especially in today's modern manufacturing environment, realize that the companies they work for pay fairly and treat their employees with respect.

The recent headline in your newspaper announcing that GE Aviation, part of one of the nation's greatest companies, is facing a unionization effort by some of its employees was distressing. The South has benefited greatly by companies desiring the freedom to be competitive and innovative by moving to Southern right-to-work states.

GE Aviation is one of the leading aerospace companies in the country, but it faces very stiff competition. It does not need the red tape that unions always bring with them. The competition for the industries in Auburn-Opelika is national, and often international. It would be a shame for a union to try to dictate how the company operates in this ultra-competitive environment.

Ron Anders

Mayor of Auburn

Gary Fuller

Mayor of Opelika

Ditto

For the past several decades, the cities of Auburn and Opelika have invested heavily in economic development. The results have been impressive with thousands of good jobs being created by the companies that have chosen to locate in our community.

As a result, thousands of families have seen a surge in their quality of life, and both cities have had the resources to fund their schools, parks and recreation programs, public safety, and other services. Most people would agree that we live in a special place.

Why have these international companies, such as GE Aviation, chosen to locate here? Of course, we have excellent school systems, a great research university, and a very talented labor pool.

I have to believe another factor is the Alabama right-to-work law that protects employees from paying dues to a union that claims to represent it. Some GE Aviation employees have indicated a desire to unionize. If successful, I am afraid that they will make it much more difficult for our cities to recruit outstanding companies that provide excellent jobs for our citizens.

Companies have choices where to operate anywhere in the country and offshore. Let's hope that we can continue the success we have had in economic development.

David DeBaets

Industrial Development Board

City of Auburn