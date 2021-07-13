Letters to the Editor: No kisses from Auburn Council, and what vaccinations and texting have in common

While trying to “clean-up” (their words, not mine) ordinance No. 1883 dealing with short term rentals, the Auburn City council included an amendment that would allow for owners that ”no more than 25% of the total floor area of the dwelling shall be used for the home occupation, to a maximum of 500 square feet” as the owner sees fit. Yep, that’s right – they can use no more than 25% and up to 500 square feet of a property that they own, pay for, pay property tax on and have been issued a permit to use as a short term rental.

As property owners, we should all be concerned by this unconstitutional action/power grab taken by the Auburn City Council. First, they assume that they can exclude certain property owners from doing short term rentals based upon arbitrary recommendations from a “group” of people who had no or very little understanding of the short term rental model, an outdated definition of family, and a lack of understanding that the market wants short term rentals in Auburn. Next, they rushed to cower to the loud cancel culture in Auburn who wants to dictate what others can do with their own properties. The councilmen who voted against allowing short term rentals in all areas of Auburn allowed peer pressure to guide their decision to destroy property rights for all Auburn citizens. Yet, they took an oath to “support the Constitutions and will obey the laws of the United States and of the State of Alabama.” Citizens may think that just because they don’t have a short term rental property, that this issue doesn’t affect them. NOT TRUE. Follow the progression here: The taking of property rights of only certain property owners, followed by limiting use of interior space in the property.