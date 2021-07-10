Letters to the Editor: What's wrong with paying athletes? Who would steal a sign about love? Can anybody over there write a headline?

Because their sign has been stolen twice (in the dark?) by people who must not believe in love or commandments, the Auburn press has done what a valuable press does. It has reported on this continuing fight that goes on between good and evil!

Given that the incarceration rate in the US is 5 to 10 times higher than that in the other countries that were founding members of NATO, this article provides some useful tips for long-term reductions in criminal legal involvement for those involved in minor crimes. The use of non-court forums where those charged with low-level offenses take responsibility for their actions and are assigned community obligations seems like a better approach than incarceration. Considering the problems we have with our judicial system in Alabama, I was encouraged to see this article in our newspaper. But the headline chosen for the article, “A path to increased crime,” ran counter to the main arguments made by the writer. I've re-read the article a couple of times and I'm still baffled. Was the headline just a mistake? Or does it reflect the headline-writer's disdain for any approach that is not sufficiently “tough on crime”?