Letters to the Editor: What's wrong with paying athletes? Who would steal a sign about love? Can anybody over there write a headline?

Good for athletes
Concerning the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that stated unanimously that the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits, I am in total agreement with the Supreme Court.
Coaches like Saban and Harsin are paid millions, but the players who generate the money were only receiving scholarships. This just didn’t seem fair to me. I think the Court has made the correct decision.
I graduated from Auburn University and support the athletes, and my husband and I are members of the Auburn Alumni Club. The decision may stop athletes from leaving to join the pros. Maybe now more of them will stay and get their degrees.
Well done!
Katherine Owen Sechrist
Auburn
Sitting on a hill
The saying that “a nation (or city or society) sits on a hill” implies that such places are doing something especially helpful for humanity, which is a great compliment.
Auburn “on the Plains” implies something special is done there, maybe in academics, sports or spirit? But events reported in Auburn have revealed a humble place of worship known as the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship that literally “sits on a hill” on Thach Street and behaves that way! It is a place that publicizes its support of all people, regardless of race, gender or color, and solutions for climate change, 24 hours a day as long as they display the sign that says so.
Because their sign has been stolen twice (in the dark?) by people who must not believe in love or commandments, the Auburn press has done what a valuable press does. It has reported on this continuing fight that goes on between good and evil!
Thank you, Auburn UUF, for the price you are willing to pay on behalf of our city and state. I would say “God bless you” if I were religious.
William Blakney
Opelika
Another poor headline
Speaking of dubious headlines (Kendrick-Holmes editorial on June 20), I'd like to bring your attention to the op-ed in the June 19 issue of this newspaper. In the piece in question, Robin Abcarian, a writer for the L.A. Times, was describing two similar approaches being employed in Los Angeles to reduce incarceration rates for low-level misdemeanors.
Given that the incarceration rate in the US is 5 to 10 times higher than that in the other countries that were founding members of NATO, this article provides some useful tips for long-term reductions in criminal legal involvement for those involved in minor crimes. The use of non-court forums where those charged with low-level offenses take responsibility for their actions and are assigned community obligations seems like a better approach than incarceration. Considering the problems we have with our judicial system in Alabama, I was encouraged to see this article in our newspaper. But the headline chosen for the article, “A path to increased crime,” ran counter to the main arguments made by the writer. I've re-read the article a couple of times and I'm still baffled. Was the headline just a mistake? Or does it reflect the headline-writer's disdain for any approach that is not sufficiently “tough on crime”?