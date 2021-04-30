Alabama Power resourcefully changed its ‘how’ in meeting customer needs during pandemic

Given the ever-tightening precautions and constraints that stemmed from the coronavirus last year, Alabama Power relied on brainstorming and pursuing alternative routes to effectively carry out its responsibilities to communities, Sanders said.

In doing so, Alabama Power opened itself up to invaluable lessons of resilience, she added, all of which enhanced and strengthened the company’s ability to achieve and maintain customer satisfaction, despite a world-seizing threat.

“Today, Alabama Power’s business operations have returned to near normal while continuing to focus on employee health and well-being,” Sanders said. “Over the past year, we learned and adapted and innovated in ways to benefit the customer and meet needs. The expanded use of technology allowed us to collaborate with one another and solve problems, and on the other side of that, we engaged our customers through our bill payment and our outage communication.

“Even in those times when we had large-scale storm power outages, we adapted in a way to not only protect the health and well-being of our line crew and support personnel, but also safely and quickly restore power.”