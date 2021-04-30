Alabama Power resourcefully changed its ‘how’ in meeting customer needs during pandemic

The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic came with a mission: to spread disorder, disease, fear and devastation throughout communities across the globe, uprooting life routines and causing virtually everything to spiral wildly in ever-expanding uncertainties.
To oppose the pandemic’s mission, Alabama Power had a plan: combat uncertainty with dependability, according to Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division.
“In the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, Alabama Power had three key objectives: one, keep employees safe and well; two, maintain our excellent level of reliability and customer service; and three, support our communities, our customers, our area businesses,” Sanders said.
Like other businesses in Lee County, Alabama Power, which has an office location in Auburn, was faced with many tough decisions, all of which focused on plausible ways to help keep everything functioning as efficiently as possible on behalf of customers and staff, Sanders said. As a result of these decisions, necessary modifications were made, allowing for safety and quality customer service to continue being reinforced.
“We all changed the ‘how’ in our business operations,” Sanders said. “Our business offices limited walk-in services for a short period of time, employees who could work remotely were asked to do so, and we mandated social distancing for employees. What did not change, however, was the ‘what’ and the ‘why.’”
By incorporating the new “how” with the “what” and “why” and making sure all three coordinated productively within its business operations, Alabama Power was able to maintain its focus on customer service, community and reliability, Sanders explained.
“Our customers and our communities remained at the center of planning,” she said. “We worked closely with customers who were perhaps having a difficult time paying utility bills. We supported small businesses through resources or technical assistance. Our Alabama Power Foundation and our Alabama Business Charitable Trust fund invested over $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. Our talented employees also kept the lights on and found effective, creative ways to continue assisting with every customer need.”
Of course, the pandemic wasn’t the only challenge that emerged during 2020, Sanders noted. There were other sources of difficulties that affected the state, all of which imposed their own frustrating hurdles and disastrous impacts.
Refusing to let darkness prevail, Alabama Power helped address these matters, too.
“In the middle of the pandemic, Alabama was affected by Hurricanes Sally and Zeta, tornadoes and severe weather, which caused thousands of customers to lose power,” she said. “Even during Covid, the focus was the same… restore service as safely and quickly as possible so lives could get back to the new sense of normal.”
Given the ever-tightening precautions and constraints that stemmed from the coronavirus last year, Alabama Power relied on brainstorming and pursuing alternative routes to effectively carry out its responsibilities to communities, Sanders said.
In doing so, Alabama Power opened itself up to invaluable lessons of resilience, she added, all of which enhanced and strengthened the company’s ability to achieve and maintain customer satisfaction, despite a world-seizing threat.
“Today, Alabama Power’s business operations have returned to near normal while continuing to focus on employee health and well-being,” Sanders said. “Over the past year, we learned and adapted and innovated in ways to benefit the customer and meet needs. The expanded use of technology allowed us to collaborate with one another and solve problems, and on the other side of that, we engaged our customers through our bill payment and our outage communication.
“Even in those times when we had large-scale storm power outages, we adapted in a way to not only protect the health and well-being of our line crew and support personnel, but also safely and quickly restore power.”
As Alabama Power looks onward and keeps its focus on continuing to assist customers, Sanders gave a final reference to the past, emphasizing her admiration of the extraordinary strength, creativity and devotion that were embraced by communities throughout Lee County.
Lee County is, indeed, a genuine representation of sheer resilience, she said.
“Alabama Power is proud to support #ResilientLee because the stories are inspiring,” Sanders said. “In the Lee County area, accounts of people overcoming incredible tragedy and hardship; lessons of faith and perseverance from our healthcare heroes; the innovation of businesses; community organizations changing their mission to provide much-needed services and meet needs; and the leadership of school superintendents, principals, teachers and parents are incredible.”