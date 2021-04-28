Amid pandemic, The Potting Shed aimed to relieve stress

Heath Davis and others blessed with green thumbs will swear to it: Gardening relieves stress.

That’s why, when the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic struck and uprooted the norms of people’s lives, Davis was determined to do all he could to provide gardening essentials to customers through his Auburn business, The Potting Shed, a garden center that provides a variety of bedding plants, shrubs, trees, pottery and other gardening needs.

“We did a lot of curbside pickup during the start of the pandemic,” Davis said. “As time went on and the advice from the CDC, state, etc., changed, most customers chose to come in. As most of our shop is outside, people felt better about shopping.”

Grateful that his garden center was able to stay open during the pandemic, Davis expressed empathy toward other local businesses as he shared his thoughts about the difficulties that were caused by the pandemic.

“I really felt and still know some businesses suffered and still are,” he said. “Especially the service industry. I hope the future is much brighter for all of those affected.”

Though 2020 will be remembered for its hardships, David highlighted a positive realization that bloomed from it.