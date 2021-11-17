Beauregard resident is patenting ‘Non-Stick Grill Racks’

“My creation would be good, and you would not have to worry about your food sticking to the grill racks no more,” Edwards said. “You can enjoy your food better and enjoy my Non-Stick Grill Racks.”

To help prevent grease fires, the rack system that Edwards created also features a bottom repository for the grill. This allows for disposable substances like powder, sand or pebbles to be used to absorb hot grease.

In addition to preventing grease fires, Edwards’ grilling system further helps ensure that meats and vegetables are not put at risk of being subjected to improper temperatures that can cause them to become overcooked, burnt or scorched. This, in turn, can contribute to the quality of one’s grilling expertise, foods served, and – of course – the satisfied quenching of appetites, allowing for the promotion of an overall pleasant experience for grillers and their hungry guests.

“The absorbent material may prevent grease fires that alter the quality of cooking and distort the temperature gradient across the grilling rack,” according to information from Edwards’ patent application.“The racks offer more effective and convenient grilling surfaces for meats, vegetables, and more.”