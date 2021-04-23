Despite 2020 pandemic’s higher stakes, Auburn State Farm Insurance Agency experienced growth

Through the experiences her agency underwent as a result of the pandemic, Chadick said her team “learned new ways to work and help our customers.”

“We are confident that through storms or life changes for customers or team members, we can adapt with them,” she added.

In sharing her thoughts about how the pandemic affected the local community, Chadick expressed compassion while recognizing those who have experienced loss.

“2020 was the most challenging and heartbreaking year any of us could have imagined,” Chadick said. “We grieve with those who have lost loved ones, healthcare workers who have lost patients and lost time with their families and friends, lost businesses and jobs, lost ideas or plans that were no longer possible, lost life as they knew it. That is real and cannot be sugarcoated.”

While the pandemic subjected the public to adversities, it also revealed the ways in which people have embraced resilience and gratitude for things big and small.

“We also choose, though, to celebrate,” Chadick said. “We choose to celebrate what we have gained and learned – we have gained more time with our household members. We have learned new ways to come together and new ways of doing business. We have learned that we can do hard things. Many have strengthened their faith and their relationships with chosen family. Many have reaffirmed their customer service values. We have learned to ask, ‘How are you?’ and actually listen to the answer. We have learned to not take the little things for granted.”