Despite 2020 pandemic’s higher stakes, Auburn State Farm Insurance Agency experienced growth

When she became a new business owner in August 2019, Kali Chadick worried about whether her State Farm Insurance Agency in Auburn would be successful.
Seven months later, when the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread panic and put normalcy on hold, the stakes for Chadick’s agency, which helps meet customers’ auto, home and other insurance needs while uncovering potential coverage gaps, instantly grew higher.
Much, much higher.
“I was still learning how to run a business under normal circumstances, and March of last year I found myself running one pregnant in a global pandemic,” Chadick said. “I knew we were able to continue to help our customers, but I worried about my ability to continue to motivate and encourage my team in the face of such unknown.
“I was far from perfect in how I handled it and learned a lot of lessons. I would change some things if I were to have it to do again, but I have been proud of how my team had our best months of growth last summer and fall, and stayed motivated.”
While enduring the pandemic, Chadick and her team were grateful for technology and the helpful communication outlets it provided. These outlets enabled Chadick and her team to stay in touch and address the needs of customers as they adjusted to the many challenges caused by the coronavirus.
“We were not able to have walk-in customers at the beginning, but we were fortunate to be able to work from home and use the technology State Farm provides to answer the phones through our computers, the same we would be able to at the office,” Chadick said. “We called each of our customers to check-in and told them how we would continue to serve them.”
As the pandemic progressed, Chadick realized a larger workforce was needed if her agency was going to remain efficient in assisting its expanding customer base.
“Despite everything going on, we were able to hire in May of 2020 and grow our office to meet the needs of more customers,” she said. “We continued to meet and review policies through phone and video calls with customers as they experienced life changes.”
In highlighting her agency’s growth and commitment to its customers, Chadick also recognized how State Farm as a corporation endeavored to aid customers during the pandemic.
“State Farm, in addition, gave the largest relief to our customers of any insurance company through dividends/credits and reduced rates in 2020,” Chadick said. “They moved quickly to adapt to the significant change in driving patterns. We are proud of how State Farm and our office have adapted to continue to meet our customers’ needs as efficiently and safely as possible.”
Through the experiences her agency underwent as a result of the pandemic, Chadick said her team “learned new ways to work and help our customers.”
“We are confident that through storms or life changes for customers or team members, we can adapt with them,” she added.
In sharing her thoughts about how the pandemic affected the local community, Chadick expressed compassion while recognizing those who have experienced loss.
“2020 was the most challenging and heartbreaking year any of us could have imagined,” Chadick said. “We grieve with those who have lost loved ones, healthcare workers who have lost patients and lost time with their families and friends, lost businesses and jobs, lost ideas or plans that were no longer possible, lost life as they knew it. That is real and cannot be sugarcoated.”
While the pandemic subjected the public to adversities, it also revealed the ways in which people have embraced resilience and gratitude for things big and small.
“We also choose, though, to celebrate,” Chadick said. “We choose to celebrate what we have gained and learned – we have gained more time with our household members. We have learned new ways to come together and new ways of doing business. We have learned that we can do hard things. Many have strengthened their faith and their relationships with chosen family. Many have reaffirmed their customer service values. We have learned to ask, ‘How are you?’ and actually listen to the answer. We have learned to not take the little things for granted.”