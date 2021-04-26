Embracing resilience, Jimmy’s Car Stereo shifted gears from ‘open-door’ to ‘closed-door’ operation

Although the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic inflicted numerous struggles, local businesses in Lee County were still able to find silver linings.

For the staff at Jimmy’s Car Stereo in Auburn, those silver linings came in the form of teachings “to hope for the best, prepare for the worst and be resilient,” according to owner Chad Wilbanks.

“Resilience doesn’t mean you’re ready for anything,” Wilbanks said. “It just means you’re willing to bounce back from anything.”

Due to some of the specialized services provided at Jimmy’s Car Stereo, which has been in business for more than 30 years and specializes in selling and installing high-quality audio systems, vehicle technology upgrades and safety features, the shop didn’t have to shutdown during the lockdown months of 2020, Wilbanks said.

“However, we did transition from our normal ‘open-door’ retail mode to a ‘closed-door’ consultation and curbside pickup mode, which certainly presented new challenges,” he added. “We shortened our hours and only allowed two customers in the showroom at a time. Any vehicle we worked on had to be dropped off, and we did not allow people to wait in the store.