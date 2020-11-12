A breakfast lover’s meal at Chappy’s

If you can believe it, I used to find it odd when I heard people say breakfast was their favorite meal.

Not that I didn’t appreciate breakfast foods, but I could be perfectly happy eating a slice of pizza and calling it a morning.

Oh the things I’ve learned with age.

A breakfast was my quest for this week’s food review when I decided to go to Chappy’s Deli on Glenn Avenue in Auburn. I had no idea what I wanted to order and took my time looking at the different breakfast items.

I quite enjoyed it really. Did I want something from the Eggs and Omelets list or the Pancakes and Waffles menu or one of the Breakfast Sandwiches? There’s also a sides menu that offers a number of choices.

Because toast is a glorious thing, I ordered from the Eggs and Omelets options. I asked for a sausage and cheese omelet, which comes with grits and toast. I could have also made that omelet ham and cheese.

The omelet was filled with cheese and sausage and tasted good. You also get a generous amount of grits and toast. With tax, my meal cost $7.30.

If you rather sleep in for a while, Chappy’s also has deli menu with even more selections available. Either way, you won’t go wrong.