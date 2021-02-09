A hearty burger at Brick & Spoon

I’m officially ready for summer.

Because the nation will be farther down the road with vaccinations as we combat this virus, summer marks, at least for me, that road back to normal. And I find myself gravitating to those foods that I associate with the season. One of which is burgers.

I visited Brick & Spoon in Opelika for this week’s The Dish. The restaurant, which is on Pepperell Parkway, opens at 7 a.m., so if omelets or French toast (not to mention its other breakfast/brunch fare) conjures up relaxing summer mornings, have at it. But I wanted to try a burger.

There are three burgers on Brick & Spoon’s menu, and there’s also a list of Burger Additions. All of the burgers come with fries. I ordered the Brick & Spoon Cheeseburger.

It was hearty burger. The cheeseburger has a handmade patty, tomato, lettuce, a choice of cheese (I chose Cheddar Jack) and house aioli. It was good. The house aioli was particularly nice and was the perfect condiment to the burger.

I thought I tasted stone ground mustard in the aioli, but Brick & Spoon offers Creole Mustard Vinaigrette as one of its salad dressings, so perhaps it was Creole mustard. Either way, it was good. I also had bacon on my cheeseburger.