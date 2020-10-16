A place for burger lovers

I stayed on the same side of Auburn for this week’s food review. In fact, right next door from last week’s restaurant. I went to Sheila C’s Burger Barn.

Never let it be said that I don’t appreciate a good burger. So with the word in the establishment’s name, I figured the burger was a must-try.

Verdict. It was good burger.

Sheila C’s doesn’t have a large menu, and I don’t think it needs one. The star is the burger, right? Though I would like to try the BLT.

I ordered the hamburger combo (you can also get double meat), which came with fries and your choice of drink. I also wanted everything on my burger, except the onion (mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle).

It tasted made-to-order. It was juicy. I need to try it with cheese too. I ate the whole thing, along with the generous amount of fries I received. It was one of the best meals I’ve had this week.

Like I said earlier, I really want to try Sheila C’s BLT. It must be just as good as the burgers. Other items on the menu include a chicken sandwich, a ham and cheese sandwich and hotdogs.