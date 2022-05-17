Asparagus: A great vegetable that’s so versatile

It’s time to celebrate another national day. Now we that tackled shrimp – enjoyed ours – here we are with another opportunity. Next Tuesday, May 24, recognizes asparagus.

What a great vegetable. Most folks like it and want more. It has that “special” look and feel. A unique flavor. One that’s hard for most people to turn down.

My first contact with asparagus was canned. The very special stuff came in a jar. There wasn’t enough fresh product to reach Opelika shelves, nor was there demand. Ditto for mushrooms.

Most commercially grown asparagus in the United States comes from California, Michigan and Washington. It’s a springtime veggie and here we are willing and ready.

Asparagus is so versatile. It’s hard to find a way you can’t cook it. Plus it results in a tasty outcome. Of course, there’s boiling, but more like simmering and not for long. Works best blanched until barely tender and then plunged into iced water until all the cooking comes to a halt.

Doing it helps retain all the fine natural nutrients asparagus has along with that beautiful green color.

No need to stop there. It can be pan-fried very successfully. (Look at that – three sets of double letters.) It’s tender and flavorful sautéed in butter. Nice thing is you can do a really good job in your air fryer. Seven to 8 minutes at 400˚and you’re done. A squeeze of lemon with a touch of olive oil and a sprinkle of Kosher salt and pepper is all you need for some green goodness.

Don’t forget about how good grilled asparagus is. Pop it on while your meat or seafood is resting. Make sure not to overcook it. Wrap a few spears in bacon for a special treat.

Asparagus is a good addition to other dishes. It works well in an omelet and is killer good in a frittata. It is perfect for a veggie salad or as part of a green salad. So good as well in a composed salad like niçoise or simply added to tomatoes, fruit and cheese.

Thinking about adding asparagus to you home garden? Consider these points before you jump in. It takes three years before your mound produces a harvest from seed. The good side is your stand can yield for 20 years. It’s relatively low maintenance too.

Harvesting is its own special challenge. Asparagus requires that each spear be individually dug to a depth of about 9 inches before being clipped at its base for use. If you want that special white asparagus, here’s the deal. The spears need to be covered with soil as they grow. This keeps them out of the sun, so they don’t turn green. Labor intensive!

White asparagus is far from delicate. Despite its appearance, the exterior of the stalk itself is tough. So much so it must be peeled to be eaten easily. Might want to consider this before grabbing a bagful at the market.

I’m a fan of the large green asparagus. Peeling it is a beautiful result. I leave my shopper a big note when I order it. Those folks pay attention to my notes and willingness to discuss my order and answer any questions.

Asparagus has been around a long time. Over 350 years in North America. U.S. asparagus production will approach 80 million pounds this year. BTW that’s 10th worldwide. Peru and Mexico are major sources in our stores. Slightly over 1 billion pounds annually combined.

Asparagus is always popular. Make sure to have some next week.

Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.