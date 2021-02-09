At-home Dish: Make a dessert to share this Valentine’s Day

Yikes, it’s almost Valentine’s Day. Hopefully plans have been made for some of your weekend activities.
With a Sunday event, there’s more than one day to celebrate. Choose when you want to. Local restaurants are stretching the weekend. My friend Jennifer Collins tells me that La Cantina is offering a special dinner beginning Thursday.
With current restrictions on distancing still hampering our activities, we find ourselves at home more and more. When we are at home or with a small group, dessert still comes to mind. Maybe not a special display that we might get at a restaurant. That’s not so practical every time. When we have a sweet craving, we are drawn to solve the problem.
Here are a few simple ideas to make a quick dessert at home. Mostly you use made-ahead items and some purchased components. It’s OK to buy some things. Even for a made-it-yourself dinner. Put your own spin on it or decorate with a special touch.
Consider having pound cake, sponge cake or brioche as the base of your dessert. You can likely buy these in the bakery section of the market where you shop. A plain butter pound cake or one accented with sour cream will work great. A plain brioche loaf is also fine. There's no need to get the one with a braided top. These usually come sliced.
As for a topping, cream cheese can be your best friend. It can be used to make a pudding-like dessert that has cake on the side. With a thicker texture, it becomes the filling or frosting for cake. Let's look at a few ways to make options here.
In a food processor, combine 4 ounces of softened cream cheese and 1 ounce of softened butter and whiz until smooth. Add ½ teaspoon of vanilla and process again. Now add 1 cup powdered the sugar in two batches. Whiz until very smooth. Refrigerate for at least two hours and better overnight. The flavors will meld better.
Sounds pretty easy. Well, it is.
To add a chocolate flavor, use 1 tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa. Want raspberry, add 1 tablespoon of jam. Combine with the chocolate if you like. Strawberry or other fruit flavors work, too.
To add citrus, use the zest of the fruit rather than the juice. Orange or lemon are great. To boost the effect, try a few drops of extract. I use either Triple Sec or limoncello instead. Just a teaspoon or two.
Hint – you can use canned frosting in a pinch.
How about to serve? That’s just as easy.
Slice and use sponge cake as is. Toasting slices of pound cake or brioche boosts the flavor, interest and visual appeal. Little triangles look good. The frosting can be spread or dolloped on top.
What I like to do is take a half or whole loaf-shape pound cake. Slice it lengthwise parallel to the bottom to make three even slices. Brush the slices with orange liqueur. Spread the frosting mix on the bottom and middle slices. Stack all three together to form what resembles a layer cake. Let sit a while to become firm.
After that, slice the cake as you normally would. Two overlapping slices look great on a dessert plate. Then add a spoon of sauce made from sour cream and powdered sugar plus orange zest. Garnish with fruit alongside. Mint is nice touch.
Any of these combinations are easy to make and have in the fridge. The cake or bread keeps chilled, too.
There you have it. An at home dessert that can be on the table in no time.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.