At-home Dish: Make a dessert to share this Valentine’s Day

Yikes, it’s almost Valentine’s Day. Hopefully plans have been made for some of your weekend activities.

With a Sunday event, there’s more than one day to celebrate. Choose when you want to. Local restaurants are stretching the weekend. My friend Jennifer Collins tells me that La Cantina is offering a special dinner beginning Thursday.

With current restrictions on distancing still hampering our activities, we find ourselves at home more and more. When we are at home or with a small group, dessert still comes to mind. Maybe not a special display that we might get at a restaurant. That’s not so practical every time. When we have a sweet craving, we are drawn to solve the problem.

Here are a few simple ideas to make a quick dessert at home. Mostly you use made-ahead items and some purchased components. It’s OK to buy some things. Even for a made-it-yourself dinner. Put your own spin on it or decorate with a special touch.

Consider having pound cake, sponge cake or brioche as the base of your dessert. You can likely buy these in the bakery section of the market where you shop. A plain butter pound cake or one accented with sour cream will work great. A plain brioche loaf is also fine. There's no need to get the one with a braided top. These usually come sliced.