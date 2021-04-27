Bacon Cheddar Biscuits. I’m all in.

Ideas for foods to try for The Dish are not just from my curiosity. Sometimes they involve foods that I’ve heard about, and this week is a perfect example.

My son is quite the fan of the biscuits from Well Red Coffee, Books & Wine in Auburn. I know that because he would mention it whenever I asked him what he had when he went to the coffee shop. It came up enough that I thought maybe I should try one of these Bacon Cheddar Biscuits.

When I walked to the counter at Well Red, my first question was if they had any. My son said the biscuits were popular, so I hoped some were available. There were two left, and I ordered one of them.

It’s a savory biscuit with flecks of bacon in each bite. It tasted and looked as if the cheese and bacon were mixed in with the other ingredients and then baked. It even came with a pat of whipped butter on the side, which I thought was a nice touch.

I could taste why my son liked them so much. It could also transcend breakfast. You could easily have one or two as a snack or appetizer. It’s definitely a winner in my book.

To go with my biscuit, I also ordered 12-ounce latte. I couldn’t resist. I was in a coffee shop after all.