Bagels: Celebrate with them anytime

It appears that I have started out the year behind. After Christmas, I planned several columns for the first quarter. Bagels and National Bagel Day seemed perfect. It was, except I scheduled it three weeks after the date. Oops.
It seemed ridiculous that I had all the food I needed. I had my thoughts together for the writing. Plus I had a meal planned. Let’s do it. Fess up and go ahead.
Bagels – a NYC institution. True, but this fine product has become popular nationwide. It’s no longer centered in one place.
In the 1800s, waves of immigration hit the American shores. One of the largest was Polish Jews. As with many of people new to the U.S., lots of them maintained their traditions and settled in a close community.
The technique and recipe for bagels came with them. It was rooted from the 1600s. Whether it’s called a bagel, beigel or beygal, this concept of baking boiled dough has stayed strong.
In New York City, there was a Bagel Bakers Local union. The product was that popular. That traditional combination of toasted bagels served with fish, cream cheese, capers, onions and tomatoes is still enjoyed today.
These days bagels come is all sorts of variations. Different flours are used, and all sorts of toppings are applied while baking. The Everything Bagel is very popular. You can even get a Rainbow Bagel. They are very eye-catching.
Added toppings are almost endless. Cream cheese is a big one. Just a little is called a smear. Various flavorings become part of the cream cheese. Don’t forget butter. Smoked fish is big. A fine sandwich is made using a sliced bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, lettuce and tomato. If it’s allowed, crisp bacon makes a tasty addition.
We see regular and thin-sliced bagels. There are also toasted bagel chips. Smaller and mini bagels add to the variety.
The NYC bagel experience is great one. You can get them fresh and hot from the oven. Some shops have been around a long time. Russ and Daughters on the lower east side is an institution. Great smoked fish and spreads served with slightly smaller bagels.
Two popular stores opened around the time I lived New York. H&H Bagels is mentioned on Seinfeld. Each one of their bagels is swirled with a dark, caramelized sheen. Chewy and luscious. Good even plain.
Then there’s Ess-A-Bagel. Theirs are bigger than most with a fluffy dough with bubbly crust that’s chewy and a little crispy too.
Don’t miss Zabar’s on the upper west side. They serve “the” New York bagel. It’s plump, malted and chewy. The original small shop now covers the entire block.
A Saturday morning visit to Zabar’s is a true experience. A line of experts carving thin slices of Nova. All manner of prepared foods will be sold that day. A huge selection of cheeses. Lots of fresh bread and pastries. A coffee mountain. They sell over 8,000 pounds every week.
Prices are fair. Eighteen fresh Everything Bagels are $25. Saul and Eli Zabar grew up seeing the principles of respect the customer, never stint on quality, offer fair value, and search for the new and wonderful, in action every day.
Bagel Day deserves year-round celebration. The easiest to find here are Thomas, Pepperidge Farm and Lender’s. The shops I mentioned sell online. Then there’s Goldbelly. Those folks can get you almost anything.
There’s nothing wrong with a bagel event. Order a selection and have a weekend feast. People can bring toppings to share. Ought to be a fun time.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.