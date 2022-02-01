Bagels: Celebrate with them anytime

It appears that I have started out the year behind. After Christmas, I planned several columns for the first quarter. Bagels and National Bagel Day seemed perfect. It was, except I scheduled it three weeks after the date. Oops.

It seemed ridiculous that I had all the food I needed. I had my thoughts together for the writing. Plus I had a meal planned. Let’s do it. Fess up and go ahead.

Bagels – a NYC institution. True, but this fine product has become popular nationwide. It’s no longer centered in one place.

In the 1800s, waves of immigration hit the American shores. One of the largest was Polish Jews. As with many of people new to the U.S., lots of them maintained their traditions and settled in a close community.

The technique and recipe for bagels came with them. It was rooted from the 1600s. Whether it’s called a bagel, beigel or beygal, this concept of baking boiled dough has stayed strong.

In New York City, there was a Bagel Bakers Local union. The product was that popular. That traditional combination of toasted bagels served with fish, cream cheese, capers, onions and tomatoes is still enjoyed today.