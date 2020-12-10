 Skip to main content
Baked potato is a must-have at Full Moon
  Updated
The Big Baker with Pork from Full Moon Bar-B-Que in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

In our office break room one fateful day, a co-worker was raving to me about Full Moon Bar-B-Que’s baked potatoes.

I told her I had never had one, but started to think I might have to give them a try. She really did like them. And if memory serves, her husband liked them too.

Fast forward to this week. It was time to try one of Full Moon’s potatoes, and now I see what all the fuss was about.

The Opelika restaurant offers five potatoes under its Baker Patch part of the menu. I decided to try the first potato listed – The Big Baker with Pork. It was a barbecue place after all, so why not try the potato with pork? The menu said it was topped with “butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions and bbq sauce.” I nixed the scallions, but got everything else.

Full Moon’s menu said the baked potatoes were huge, and it wasn’t kidding. It was massive. And massive with plenty of toppings. What I particularly appreciated was that none of the toppings interfered with the taste of the potato. In fact, I would say the potato and barbecue, which was good by the way, were co-stars. I also really enjoyed the barbecue sauce.

I recommend giving The Big Baker with Pork a try. It’s definitely a hearty meal and probably two. You may not finish it in one sitting.

Bio Box

The Dish

Full Moon Bar-B-Que

Address: 2494 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Telephone Number: 334-741-7570

Number of Forks: 4 1/2 forks

