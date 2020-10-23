Barbecue worth talking about from Butcher Paper

I’ve had my share of barbecue. I’m a Southerner for goodness sakes. And a Southerner from Alabama. We love our barbecue. Because of that, I know what I expect from the dish.

Writing these food reviews keep challenging my expectations, and this week I had some the best barbecue I’ve ever tasted. I went to Butcher Paper BBQ in Opelika.

When I walked into the Columbus Parkway restaurant, I noticed a sign of daily specials. On the day of my visit, I could get my plate of choice with a free drink. It sounded like a good deal (and it was), so I order it.

I decided to get the pulled pork. I also selected cole slaw and banana pudding as my sides, as well as bread. You also get your choice of sauce – sweet sauce, mustard sauce, spicy sauce, vinegar sauce and white sauce. I went for Butcher Paper’s sweet sauce, though I suspect I would like any of their sauces.

The pulled pork was just right. You really could eat it without any sauce, which is how it’s served. You add sauce as you want it. I ate all of it, along with the banana pudding and cole slaw, which according the restaurant’s description is a mayonnaise-based slaw made with its homemade dressing.

I actually scrapped every bit of the banana pudding from the serving cup. Need to get that in a pint…when I get more barbecue.