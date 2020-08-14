Big Blue Bagel breakfast hit the spot

I’m told breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but I’m afraid I miss it too often. It seems brunch is more my speed.

But since brunch includes breakfast food, I’m good, right? Shaking your head in agreement is all the validation I need.

For this food review, however, I sought out breakfast and decided to go to Big Blue Bagel in Auburn.

The downtown eatery was pretty busy. I waited in a socially-distanced line with other masked patrons while I waited for my turn to order.

Big Blue Bagel has a lot of choices on its breakfast menu, but I noticed a sign about a special – a ham, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich for $3.85. It sounded like a good sandwich (and a good price), so I went for that. I also added cheese grits to my order. I’ve always been a fan of grits, and cheese grits are even better.

You get to pick you the type of bagel you want for you sandwich (as you would image, the restaurant has a number of choices), and I went with plain. I enjoyed it. The sandwich tasted good, was a good size and was filling. The cheese grits were nice too.

The cost of my order was $6.33, which I thought was a great price.

I see more Big Blue Bagel breakfasts in my future, but the restaurant also has a lunch menu. Even more choices.

