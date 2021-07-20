Blueberries and coconut and donuts make a great match

‘You deserve a donut” said my to-go box from University Donut Company. Who am I to argue, right?

I visited the donut shop this week for The Dish, and even though it was first time in the establishment, it has always been on my radar.

I’ve heard people say that you first eat with your eyes. There may be something to that because the look of the donuts on the company’s website drew me in. I didn’t know what I was going to order when I walked in the door, but I knew I had a lot of choices.

After looking at the menu a few times, I ordered a Coconut Cream donut and a Blueberry Hill donut. A sign in the shop told me the donuts were made to order.

The Coconut Cream description online is a “yeast donut topped with Grandma’s favorite coconut cake icing,” and it was spot on. It was the first donut in my to-go box I tried, and I kept taking bites of it. I made a mental note that I needed to slow down because I’m supposed to be writing about the food I’m eating.

The donut wasn’t heavy, and the frosting was quite good. It was gooey with flecks of coconut. Really delicious.