Bottled Chick-fil-A sauces heading to some Alabama grocery store shelves
Bottled Chick-fil-A sauces heading to some Alabama grocery store shelves

Chick-fil-A Sauce 16-ounce For RELEASE.jpg

Chick-fil-A plans to begin selling its Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian Sauce at participating retailers, including Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Chick-fil-A plans to roll out its products nationwide in early 2021.

 Chick-fil-A

Alabama Chick-fil-A fans will soon be able to get their favorite sauces at grocery stores.

The fast-food company announced on Thursday that bottles of its signature sauces will be available for purchase at participating retailers in Alabama beginning in mid-November before the products are rolled out nationwide in 2021.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we’re excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country,” L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said. “Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve. We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience.”

Customers will be able to purchase 16-ounce bottles of the company’s Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian Sauce at participating retailers, including Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The nationwide release rolls out in early 2021, the company said in a news release.

The price of the 16-ounce bottled sauces begins at about $3.49.

“With every retail store purchase of a 16-ounce bottled sauce, all royalties Chick-fil-A, Inc. receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative,” the news release reads. “Since 1970, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for their education through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships, with $17 million in scholarships being awarded to 6,700 restaurant Team Members in 47 states and Canada just this year.”

