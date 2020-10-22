Bottled Chick-fil-A sauces heading to some Alabama grocery store shelves

Alabama Chick-fil-A fans will soon be able to get their favorite sauces at grocery stores.

The fast-food company announced on Thursday that bottles of its signature sauces will be available for purchase at participating retailers in Alabama beginning in mid-November before the products are rolled out nationwide in 2021.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we’re excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country,” L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said. “Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve. We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience.”