Bottled Chick-fil-A sauces heading to some Alabama grocery store shelves

Alabama Chick-fil-A fans will soon be able to get their favorite sauces at grocery stores.
The fast-food company announced on Thursday that bottles of its signature sauces will be available for purchase at participating retailers in Alabama beginning in mid-November before the products are rolled out nationwide in 2021.
“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we’re excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country,” L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said. “Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve. We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience.”
Customers will be able to purchase 16-ounce bottles of the company’s Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian Sauce at participating retailers, including Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The nationwide release rolls out in early 2021, the company said in a news release.
The price of the 16-ounce bottled sauces begins at about $3.49.
“With every retail store purchase of a 16-ounce bottled sauce, all royalties Chick-fil-A, Inc. receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative,” the news release reads. “Since 1970, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for their education through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships, with $17 million in scholarships being awarded to 6,700 restaurant Team Members in 47 states and Canada just this year.”
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.