Breakfast and brunch reimagined for dinner

In November, our classes took a little different road. Rather than a specific ingredient or cuisine, we decided to try to reimagine foods commonly served at breakfast or brunch and make them into more interesting and substantial dishes to serve at dinner.
It sounded like fun. It really was. This is one of those “a-good-time-was-had-by-all” classes.
Our first dish took a simple breakfast casserole into another area. We called it an egg strata. It gets its name because it's in layers. The basis – good bread. There’s also a mix of Swiss and Parmesan. Then another layer of stock, white wine and sour cream combined with a touch of onion and garlic. That gets mixed with beaten eggs.
The good thing is this needs to sit overnight. The next day bake and let sit a few minutes before serving. We plated ours with patties made from pork sausage and ground chuck. Baked along with the strata, these were so tender and juicy.
Omelets are a foundation of breakfasts and often on part of a brunch offering. What we did was to make a French country omelet. One that’s not folded. Plus, it has potatoes, onions and cheese. Then there are tomatoes on top. Garnish with chives. What a combination.
We cut ours into wedges. It’s a fine lunch, dinner or late supper.
Low-country classic
In our part of the world, shrimp and grits is a staple of the brunch menu. This low-country classic has been adopted all over. Here in the South it is a leader. Our approach was to expand from just a simple offering into something special for dinner.
We use good grits - the coarse, stone-ground kind. We cooked them low and slow in a combination of chicken stock and milk. This gave us a rich, creamy texture and deep flavor.
When these were done, we stir in sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms. After that we added cheddar and Monterey Jack plus a couple of eggs. All of this assembly went into a baking dish and spent about 30 minutes in the oven.
As for the shrimp, we barely cooked those and let them sit until the whole dish was ready.
OK class, what makes anything special? Bacon, of course. So that made our list. Once the casserole came from the oven, we pushed the shrimp into the hot grits to finish cooking. Crisp bacon was scattered on top.
This was a great combination and certainly satisfying. It stays hot quite a while. Guests can serve themselves and come back for seconds. Don't get at the end of the line.
For our last dish, we paid a visit to the Mediterranean. The dish we chose is known as shakshuka. This one is common along the southern Mediterranean - Morocco to be specific. But it gets its inspiration from a classic Italian dish uova in purgatorio - eggs in purgatory.
Instead of a basic tomato sauce, the dish is expanded to include onions and peppers plus haunting warm spices.
Once our sauce had simmered, it was ready to add the eggs. Each is placed in an indention in the sauce and poached until cooked to a desired doneness. We kept ours a little soft so we could mix some of the egg into the sauce.
Wow was this tasty. The flavors and spices filled your mouth with great satisfaction. Fresh mint on top helped bring it all together. It's so nice when a simple dish turns out to be such a winner.
Breakfast reimagined for dinner was a fine idea. Give some of these dishes a try in the busy holiday season. They are quick and easy … and mighty good.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
