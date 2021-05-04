 Skip to main content
Calzones anyone? Eddie’s Calzones has you covered.
Calzones anyone? Eddie's Calzones has you covered.

Calzones anyone? Eddie's Calzones has you covered.

A Buffalo Chicken Calzone from Eddie’s Calzones in Auburn.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

Buffalo chicken. I realized recently I couldn’t remember the last time I had eaten it. And I really tried to remember.

I like chicken. I like a spicy kick. What was I waiting on?

For this week's The Dish, I visited Eddie’s Calzones in downtown Auburn. The variations, as you would image, were plentiful. Chicken ranch calzone? Check. Veggie calzone? Yep, no problem. Cheese? Pepperoni? Italian? Of course, along with so many others. I ordered Eddie’s Buffalo Chicken Calzone.

The calzone, split into two halves, was huge. You could save some for later. It was packed with chicken. It also had mozzarella, bleu cheese and hot sauce. You also get a cup of marinara on the side.

I liked that it wasn’t too hot. There was definitely a kick, but it wasn’t an inferno. There is a Diablo Calzone with Diablo hot sauce, which I suspect would have even more of the kick if your taste buds crave it.

The dough was nice too and tasted like it was made in-house. And the dough is really important.

Eddie’s doesn’t just have calzones. The menu also includes chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries and tots. You can even get dessert calzones. I almost ordered one of those too.

The Dish

Eddie’s Calzones

Address: 130 N. College St., Auburn

Telephone: 334-329-5111

Website: www.eddiescalzones.com

