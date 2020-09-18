Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day soon

Last year, I wrote about National Hamburger Day in May. I said this year I would look at National Cheeseburger Day. Here we are. In fact, today is it. The actual day.
The cheeseburger is truly a national favorite. It’s on menus all over. And not just fast food or sandwich-oriented ones. The cheeseburger has places of honor on fine dining menus, too. They can be relatively simple up to very fancy. Given some fine options, the ticket can exceed $100. Yikes.
The basic cheeseburger is a hamburger with cheese added to it. Often a slice of American melted on. It was born in the 1930s. Who did it first rests in doubt. But in 1935, Louis Ballast of Boulder, Colo., got a trademark for the cheeseburger. He made the sandwich, but didn’t enforce his trademark. Everyone was, and still is, free to use the name.
A cheeseburger is rarely just meat and cheese on a bun. There are condiments. Sauces like mayo, mustard and ketchup and sometimes fancier ones are used. Lettuce and tomato are common along with pickles of some kind.
It’s the additives that make a particular burger special. Have an identity of its own. Onions of different kinds. Some are sautéed or fried onion rings. Also actual French fries. Maybe peppers or jalapenos. Avocado. Chili. Mushrooms. Chipotles. Fried egg. Fried green tomato. Pineapple!
The cheese itself may vary. American gets ditched for stronger Cheddar. Then there’s blue, Swiss and mozzarella. Smoked Gouda and goat. Pepper Jack. Pimento cheese. A melted blend. Different lettuces are used and other veggies.
It’s easy to have various cooking options. A flat top griddle, cast-iron pan and charcoal grill all change the taste and texture of the burger. You can go with a Beyond burger or other option if you like.
Then there’s the Jucy Lucy from Minneapolis. A cheeseburger with the cheese on the inside. It’s a molten delight.
Change the buns to potato, brioche, sourdough, Ciabatta, English muffin, Kaiser or hoagie rolls. Other sauces like salsa or Pico de Gallo. Teriyaki. Ranch. Marinara. Barbecue.
Of course, there’s pulled pork barbecue itself. Pepperoni. Chorizo. Sliced beef. Italian sausage. You can order a cheeseburger pizza.
Then there’s everybody’s favorite addition – bacon.
70 percent
Ah, the bacon cheeseburger. How all-American. A fellow named Dale Mulder is given credit for its invention when he served one at his A&W restaurant in 1963.
It’s interesting that over 70 percent of the beef served in the U.S. is in the form of burgers. McDonald’s requires the meat from 25 million cows for a year’s worth of burgers. Twenty-five million - just for them.
Back to that bacon cheeseburger. Don’t forget that we can change the type of bacon, too. Light and crisp to thick and smoky.
In any case, the flavor of the bun, beef, cheese and bacon with a condiment or two is memorable. It’s rich and juicy. It’s warm and comforting. Full of flavorful. It can be delicious.
Add so many other things and we easily miss the cheese unless it’s strong and lots of it. Right behind it is the burger itself. Even one of those half-pounders can get covered up with the additions.
The cheeseburger we love so much can become a circus on a plate and lose its identity. “Where’s the beef” comes back to life in another way.
I sure hope you plan to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day this weekend or at least really soon. I do. I’ve got a pair of Waygu patties and some extra sharp Cheddar calling my name right now.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.