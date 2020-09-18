Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, I wrote about National Hamburger Day in May. I said this year I would look at National Cheeseburger Day. Here we are. In fact, today is it. The actual day.

The cheeseburger is truly a national favorite. It’s on menus all over. And not just fast food or sandwich-oriented ones. The cheeseburger has places of honor on fine dining menus, too. They can be relatively simple up to very fancy. Given some fine options, the ticket can exceed $100. Yikes.

The basic cheeseburger is a hamburger with cheese added to it. Often a slice of American melted on. It was born in the 1930s. Who did it first rests in doubt. But in 1935, Louis Ballast of Boulder, Colo., got a trademark for the cheeseburger. He made the sandwich, but didn’t enforce his trademark. Everyone was, and still is, free to use the name.

A cheeseburger is rarely just meat and cheese on a bun. There are condiments. Sauces like mayo, mustard and ketchup and sometimes fancier ones are used. Lettuce and tomato are common along with pickles of some kind.

It’s the additives that make a particular burger special. Have an identity of its own. Onions of different kinds. Some are sautéed or fried onion rings. Also actual French fries. Maybe peppers or jalapenos. Avocado. Chili. Mushrooms. Chipotles. Fried egg. Fried green tomato. Pineapple!