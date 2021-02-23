Changes coming to Chick-fil-A menu

If you like your coffee without caffeine or prefer a morning bagel from Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu, you might notice the two items missing when you pull up to the drive-thru in the next few months.

Chick-fil-A is removing the multigrain bagel and decaf coffee from its menus across the country, a spokesperson told the TODAY Show.

“Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told the TODAY Show.

The company also said it plans to introduce some new items in the coming months.

“Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they’ve come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items,” read a company statement provided to TODAY.

That streamlining includes only offering the chicken nuggets kid’s meal as a five-count option and scaling down milkshake, coffee and ice cream sizes.

