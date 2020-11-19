Cheers for Toffee Coffee

For this week’s food review, I went to Uniq Coffee in Auburn. The coffee shop has been on my radar, so I was looking forward to the visit. What I didn’t expect was a slight rearrangement of my coffee senses.

If you’ve read some my reviews, you already know I have a soft spot in my heart for coffee. What you may not know is that I lean much more to hot coffee than iced. I didn’t have anything against iced coffee. I just preferred it hot.

Now, my coffee world is upside down…in a good way.

I decided to order the Toffee Coffee at Uniq. The name jump off the menu as I looked over it, and when I asked about it, the barista told me customers liked it. The toffee in the coffee is made-in-house. I also wanted to try one of the coffee shop’s muffins and went with the blueberry.

Let me just say, customers were right. That coffee was fantastic. It truly was. The flavors melded so well. It’s sweet, but not cloying. Definitely one of the best coffees I have ever had. And I will be ordering it again and again. The blueberry muffin was good too.

And if you’re a die-hard hot coffee drinker, you can get Toffee Coffee hot too.

The coffee even had a perfect topper. Two small pieces of toffee pieces to munch on after you finish your drink, if so inclined. And I did.