Chimichangas: The dish I didn’t realize I was missing

This week’s The Dish is as much as a walk down memory lane as it is about food.
One of my old friends, now a family man living in Georgia, came to mind when I was thinking to about The Dish this week.
I’ve known him for years. We both went to Auburn City Schools, though him longer than me. We even rode the same school bus. We both went to Auburn University, though I don’t recall bumping into him much or at all. Auburn is a large school. And we worked in the same office for a while.
How does this relate to food? Well, he, I and the two other members of our small crew would get a bite to eat at times. And when we visited a Mexican restaurant, he would always order the same thing—chimichangas.
As I racked my brain, I never remembered ever eating chimichangas. Taco salads? Definitely. Back then and even now taco salad is my jam, but never chimichangas.
I visited Durango Mexican Grill in Opelika and knew I wanted to finally give them a try. My buddy Google, who referenced Wikipedia, said the chimichanga is a flour tortilla filled with various ingredients then deep fried. Sounded pretty good to me.
At Durango, I could get my chimichangas with beef or chicken. I chose beef. The meal, which is under the Favorites part of its menu, is served with rice, beans and salad. The salad was tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream. You get two chimichangas, and it tasted like cheese sauce and/or dip was put on top.
No wonder my friend kept ordering chimichangas. It was delicious. The chimichangas were packed with beef. They even rivaled my beloved taco salad, which I tend to order when eating Mexican food. The beans and rice were pretty good too.
Durango has an extensive menu. You don’t want chimichangas, there’s tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more. You certainly won’t go hungry.
I would give the chimichangas a go if you haven’t tried them. All this time I didn’t realized I was missing something.
The Dish
Durango Mexican Grill
Address: 1706 Frederick Road, Opelika
Telephone: 334-745-0015