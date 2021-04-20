Chimichangas: The dish I didn’t realize I was missing

This week’s The Dish is as much as a walk down memory lane as it is about food.

One of my old friends, now a family man living in Georgia, came to mind when I was thinking to about The Dish this week.

I’ve known him for years. We both went to Auburn City Schools, though him longer than me. We even rode the same school bus. We both went to Auburn University, though I don’t recall bumping into him much or at all. Auburn is a large school. And we worked in the same office for a while.

How does this relate to food? Well, he, I and the two other members of our small crew would get a bite to eat at times. And when we visited a Mexican restaurant, he would always order the same thing—chimichangas.

As I racked my brain, I never remembered ever eating chimichangas. Taco salads? Definitely. Back then and even now taco salad is my jam, but never chimichangas.

I visited Durango Mexican Grill in Opelika and knew I wanted to finally give them a try. My buddy Google, who referenced Wikipedia, said the chimichanga is a flour tortilla filled with various ingredients then deep fried. Sounded pretty good to me.