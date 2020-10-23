'Consider celebrating National Seafood Month'

The attendants don't know much what they are selling. That's how the store sets it up. Likely the sushi maker has more experience with fish.

The main seafood source in our area is Inland Seafood out of Atlanta. Evans in Birmingham is another option. There are others as well that service the restaurant trade. The Italian and Asian restaurants often have a specific provider.

Good thing is you can ask your market to get something for you. Publix will do that. If you can find the person who orders the seafood, you can go over the list and get something in. That may involve some sort of minimum purchase.

If you call ahead, a store may be able to cut something for you. Or as I ask, “leave it whole and I'll take it just like that." That takes getting to know the individual there. Not a bad plan.

Fresh Market stores have seafood counters. The Depot and Ariccia are sources. Also, Rosehill in Columbus has a market next to the restaurant. Quality goods.

Your favorite restaurant or chef may be able to get something for you. Let them know ahead of time. They could check with their supplier and prepare it especially for you. Ask and find out.