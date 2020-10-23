'Consider celebrating National Seafood Month'

October is National Seafood Month. It's an important event. Seafood is a part of many of our lives.
From a fresh catch to a can of tuna, we get a touch of seafood quite frequently. Canned seafood was the subject of another column.
Seafood is great. It's not just fish, there’s shellfish. Plus other critters in the sea. With a list this long, there's usually something for most everyone. Most people are able to tolerate seafood in some form. Even some vegetarians don't look at it as meat.
Seafood is very nutritious. It's a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals. Some people say it's brain food. Even government health organizations say we should eat at least two seafood meals every week.
Statistics show that the average American consumes about 16 pounds of seafood annually. Those same studies reveal that the fishing industry as a whole brings in close to 10 billion pounds each year. Yikes.
Right up front - I confess. I don't eat enough seafood. It's not that I don't like it, I just can't get it. Or at least not easily. We don't have very good sources locally. There's little fresh fish available.
Not many real butchers at meat markets anymore. Even worse at fresh seafood counters. There's no real fishmonger. They can't cut fish for you. In some places, it’s already cut when they get it. Other times they get in a side of something like salmon and cut it before you get there. You can't ask for a particular size. You have to take what's out.
The attendants don't know much what they are selling. That's how the store sets it up. Likely the sushi maker has more experience with fish.
The main seafood source in our area is Inland Seafood out of Atlanta. Evans in Birmingham is another option. There are others as well that service the restaurant trade. The Italian and Asian restaurants often have a specific provider.
Good thing is you can ask your market to get something for you. Publix will do that. If you can find the person who orders the seafood, you can go over the list and get something in. That may involve some sort of minimum purchase.
If you call ahead, a store may be able to cut something for you. Or as I ask, “leave it whole and I'll take it just like that." That takes getting to know the individual there. Not a bad plan.
Fresh Market stores have seafood counters. The Depot and Ariccia are sources. Also, Rosehill in Columbus has a market next to the restaurant. Quality goods.
Your favorite restaurant or chef may be able to get something for you. Let them know ahead of time. They could check with their supplier and prepare it especially for you. Ask and find out.
Fresh shellfish is difficult to find. Most of what we get is previously frozen. It will plainly say that. Hint – buy it frozen and thaw it yourself.
You can order seafood online. Much of what you get is frozen. Sometimes that's OK, but it usually comes off as frozen fish. Nice but not as good as pristine fresh seafood.
A few suppliers ship actually fresh seafood. The ones I know are Fulton Fish, Giovanni’s, Honolulu Fish, Down East Dayboat, Taylor Shellfish and, my favorite, Browne Trading. You can get the real thing from these companies.
A visit to an Alabama sustainable seafood provider on the coast is a good option.
Consider celebrating National Seafood Month. Then make yourself a promise to eat more seafood. It’s the right thing to do.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
