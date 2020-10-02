Delectable dessert from Zoe’s

Maybe it’s because of the pandemic, but I’ve been craving (and eating) a lot more sweets. And coffee. Sweets and coffee.

Then again, maybe it has nothing to do with the pandemic and more to do with the fact I like sweets and coffee.

But desserts were on my mind when deciding where to visit for this week’s food review. I went to Zoe’s Ice Cream Delite in Opelika.

Zoe’s has been on my radar since I visited the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pictures of the desserts kept drawing me.

When I asked what desserts were available when it was my turn to order, I selected the homemade Princess Pie. It’s like Coconut Cream Pie, but better. I look a tiny bite before I ate my meal, which I got to go, and on the spot decided I was going back to Zoe’s. It was such a treat.

I also ordered a meal from the restaurant, which has an extensive menu. I choose one of the Zoe’s Specialty Sandwiches and made it a combo. The combo comes with a drink and a choice of fries, chips or a side salad. Since I had never eaten a Pork Chop Sandwich before, that’s what I wanted. I also wanted the pork chop fried. Grilled is also available.