Delicious soup from Chicken Salad Chick

The ubiquitous soup and sandwich. It might conjure up tomato soup and grilled cheese (though there’s certainly nothing wrong with that), but it can be a lot more.
This week’s food review took me to Chicken Salad Chick. Though I’ve had a couple of its chicken salads (Olivia’s Old South is my favorite), what I really wanted to try was a soup. And since I was getting a soup, I also wanted to get a sandwich, but I wanted that to be different too.
I ordered The Chick and decided to get a pimento cheese sandwich and that day’s soup – Chicken and Artichoke. The meal also included a cookie and pickle spear (yes, I do love pickle spears).
The pimento cheese was quite nice. A co-worker from long ago was a stickler about pimento cheese. He took it seriously. I suspect he would have liked my sandwich. I know I did. But the main attraction, at least for this meal, was the soup.
To be honest, I didn’t know if I would like it. I don’t eat a lot of artichoke, but I was quite happy with my soup. It was really creamy. I could have easily eaten more.
Getting out of my comfort zone definitely paid off.
