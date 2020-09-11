 Skip to main content
Delicious soup from Chicken Salad Chick
Delicious soup from Chicken Salad Chick

Delicious soup from Chicken Salad Chick

The Chick meal with a pimento cheese sandwich and Chicken and Artichoke soup from Chicken Salad Chick.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed |

The ubiquitous soup and sandwich. It might conjure up tomato soup and grilled cheese (though there’s certainly nothing wrong with that), but it can be a lot more.

This week’s food review took me to Chicken Salad Chick. Though I’ve had a couple of its chicken salads (Olivia’s Old South is my favorite), what I really wanted to try was a soup. And since I was getting a soup, I also wanted to get a sandwich, but I wanted that to be different too.

I ordered The Chick and decided to get a pimento cheese sandwich and that day’s soup – Chicken and Artichoke. The meal also included a cookie and pickle spear (yes, I do love pickle spears).

The pimento cheese was quite nice. A co-worker from long ago was a stickler about pimento cheese. He took it seriously. I suspect he would have liked my sandwich. I know I did. But the main attraction, at least for this meal, was the soup.

To be honest, I didn’t know if I would like it. I don’t eat a lot of artichoke, but I was quite happy with my soup. It was really creamy. I could have easily eaten more.

Getting out of my comfort zone definitely paid off.

Chicken Salad Chick

Address: 2776 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Telephone Number: 334-539-9389

Number of Forks: 4 1/2 forks

