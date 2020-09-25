Dishes that were ‘just plain better using pork’

This month our cooking classes focused on pork. The cut we used was the pork steak. These were 1½ inch-thick slices from a pork shoulder – Boston butt. When cooked properly, it's delicious meat and very affordable.
Surely we remember the advertising campaign that promoted pork as the “other white meat.” What we found is that even though everything we made could have been done with chicken, the dishes were significantly richer - just plain better using pork.
In these classes, we took a look at five different dishes. Two were Asian in nature, two used a French approach and one was an American classic. Out of the five, it was hard to find a favorite. They were that good.
The first dish we served was a traditional Thai braised pork. It's known as Moo Palo. The first time I ever had was such a surprise. I remember it well. It was in Boston.
The seasonings in this dish seemed strong. A whole bunch of cilantro, eight cloves of garlic, white pepper, five-spice powder, soy and so on. There's also a little brown sugar caramelized in a pan. Then come six cups of water. All those flavors get stretched out. Plus there's 4 pounds of pork.
Once this combination braises for a while, it becomes really tender. It's also infused with all those flavors. Its slightly sweet edge is surprising. The overall effect is very satisfying. We served ours over rice with a sliced boiled egg and cilantro on top.
Later we tried another Asian dish - Twice-Cooked Pork. We don't see this one very much. One reason is that traditionally it uses pork belly. Not many restaurants keep that cut of pork. Then there's the difference in how it's made.
It's quite acceptable to substitute pork shoulder. That's what we did.
The meat is simmered in stock to make it somewhat tender – the first cooking. Then it sliced into 1-inch squares, crisped and added to a stir fry – the second cooking. Green onions and peppers make up the rest along with black bean paste and seasonings. Those are the basics, and we served ours over rice.
French-inspired
Our next dish was a traditional one from the South of France. It used white beans along with onions, carrots, celery and tomato. Basic seasonings - thyme and rosemary. After simmering together with pieces of pork, it was pure lusciousness. We added a sprinkle of Espelette pepper at service.
Another dish was French-inspired. It was a stew made from pork, onions and mushrooms. Thyme and tarragon. So simple and so good.
Our American classic was a St. Louis pork steak. I mentioned this dish a couple of months ago in a column devoted to the pork steak. Here's a little more about what happens.
A sauce is made using onions and garlic. Its base contains ketchup, lemon, vinegar, Worcestershire, chicken stock and brown sugar. Whole pork steaks are seared and then baked in some of the sauce plus a little water. After two to three hours in a moderate oven, they are tender enough to break apart or pull. All it takes is adding some more sauce to serve.
If there's any leftover, it sure makes fine sandwiches the next day.
What we were reminded of is that pork is really good. We tend to have a narrow view as to the dishes we can make with this wonderful meat. Chops, tenderloin and barbecue plus bacon and sausage are about it.
After all the wonderful food we had, the consensus was simple: maybe chicken ought to be the “other white meat.”
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
