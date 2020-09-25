Dishes that were ‘just plain better using pork’

Later we tried another Asian dish - Twice-Cooked Pork. We don't see this one very much. One reason is that traditionally it uses pork belly. Not many restaurants keep that cut of pork. Then there's the difference in how it's made.

It's quite acceptable to substitute pork shoulder. That's what we did.

The meat is simmered in stock to make it somewhat tender – the first cooking. Then it sliced into 1-inch squares, crisped and added to a stir fry – the second cooking. Green onions and peppers make up the rest along with black bean paste and seasonings. Those are the basics, and we served ours over rice.

French-inspired

Our next dish was a traditional one from the South of France. It used white beans along with onions, carrots, celery and tomato. Basic seasonings - thyme and rosemary. After simmering together with pieces of pork, it was pure lusciousness. We added a sprinkle of Espelette pepper at service.

Another dish was French-inspired. It was a stew made from pork, onions and mushrooms. Thyme and tarragon. So simple and so good.

Our American classic was a St. Louis pork steak. I mentioned this dish a couple of months ago in a column devoted to the pork steak. Here's a little more about what happens.