Don’t forget to read the back. It’s important

We all know marketing sells. It's all around us. Often, it's about how it's sold more than what is actually for sale. Nowhere is it truer than in food.
We are drawn to an exciting label. Manufacturers go to great links to get our attention. They fight for shelf space and location. Easy to see and easy to reach.
Color draws us. So do bright and shiny. That plain package doesn't leave the shelf as often. What is said and how that's done is very important. I've served on a number of panels, and it's always critical as to the wording being chosen. A little tweak here and there helps get our attention. Once that happens, it increases the chances we will buy.
Is all that really important? Must be. Food manufacturers spend millions making it happen. The amount of money laid out in this process alone means it is paramount. Illustrations and even photographs are all over the products.
Do I fall for the marketing hype? Of course I do. I look at the package that gets my attention. Hopefully, I'll look at some more of them too. Yet some of the dull plus bottom shelf dwellers go unnoticed.
What I try to do every time is read the back of the package. Sometimes I do that first. It's very important. Why not go ahead and do it?
The back has accurate information. It tells us what we're going to eat. Not what somebody wants us to hear about it. Just because the label says “tasty,” doesn’t mean it's true.
The back label speaks the truth or mostly so. There’s some standardized information we must be told. It’s nutritional data and related things. Sometimes the truth is a touch hidden. You have to check serving size and things like that in order to accurately compare from product to product.
Then we see the ingredients in the order they are used. Bingo. Lots to know.
Pay close attention.
Is price important? Sure it is. We all take a look at it. Even that can be hard to accurately compare. The little tags in front of the product can be very misleading. One will be in ounces and another in some other measurement. It’s very confusing.
Recently I did a product comparison for a friend of mine – Amanda Spies of Eat Right – Happy Life. Things like that are important to her and ought to be for all of us. This one was for a dozen pasta sauces. The ingredients varied a good bit. For accuracy sake, I tried to use the marinara version for each one of these tomato-based sauces.
Guess what I found out? Half of them had water as the main ingredient. (Tomato paste mixed in so they can call it tomato puree.) I'm talking about name brands here. Not just value stuff. Dehydrated things. Citric acid. Soybean oil. Maybe sugar. Holy spaghetti Batman.
Give me those with tomatoes first. Olive oil. Basil. Parsley. Garlic. Onions. Salt and pepper. That’s it. Isn’t that what you’d use?
Back to that price thing. Considering the ingredients, it's even more difficult to compare price from product to product. With pasta sauces, we have to factor out the water. Then look at the other things. Tough duty. Shopping online adds to the issue. The back label may not be available.
Next time you go shopping, pay attention to the front of the package. It's important. But so is the back. Maybe more. Read in detail what you are paying for.
Hey - don't forget to read the back.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.