Fried biscuit you say? Yes please.
A bacon and cheese fried biscuit combo and a half dozen order of Doughbillies from Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers in Opelika.

 Tonya Balaam-Reed,

I can honestly say that before this week I’ve never had a fried biscuit.

I had a fried Oreo once at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan years ago, but never a fried biscuit. That is until my visit to Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers on Frederick Road in Opelika.

There was a sign outside the restaurant’s saying that it served breakfast, along with another sign for fried biscuits. Now I, like most Southerners, have been eating biscuits for almost as long as I’ve been eating barbecue. And I’ve had some good ones, but they were always baked. I really wanted to give these a try.

I went for one of Jim Bob’s fried biscuit sandwiches. You can get them with sausage, chicken or bacon and cheese. Since I adore all things bacon, the bacon and cheese was my choice. You can order just the sandwich or a combo, which comes with hashbrowns and a drink. Might as well make a meal of it, I thought.

The sandwich was savory, like all if not most sandwiches, but much more so because it was fried. The interior was soft and the outside a little crunchy. And the sandwich also had a good amount of bacon in it too. I would recommend giving the biscuits a try.

While walking into the restaurant, I also saw a sign for Doughbillies. That wasn’t on my radar, but it was also part of the breakfast menu. They are somewhat like doughnut holes. You can get them seven different ways, and I got them with powdered sugar. I planned on saving them for later, which I did, but couldn’t resist trying at least one. I recommend getting them too.

Now if a fried biscuit sandwich is not your speed for breakfast, there are other breakfast items: the aforementioned Doughbillies (love that name by the way); Cinnabob (another cool name); a cinnamon roll; biscuit and gravy, which you can also make a combo; or a butter biscuit.

I don’t think you could go wrong really. I certainly didn’t.

The Dish

Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers

Address: 2070 Frederick Road, Opelika

Telephone: 334-741-4001

Website: https://www.jimbobschickenfingers.com/

