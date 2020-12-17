Fun times and fine eats abound in December classes

Chives – sub green onion tops, sliced thinly

Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to the boil; cook, covered for 30-35 minutes or until just fork-tender. Drain well.

Line a sheet pan with foil. Oil well. Arrange potatoes on the pan and use a potato masher to lightly flatten the potatoes in one piece. Remove most of the skin from the top of the potato.

Add butter and garlic to a small saucepan and sauté to soften. Mix in flour and cook another minute. Stir in lemon juice and cream. Let come to a simmer and thicken.

Pour some of the mixture over each potato. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. When ready to bake, top with Parmesan.

Bake at 450˚convection in upper third of oven until potatoes are warmed through and the top a touch crispy – 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chives. Alternatively put potatoes under the broiler until crisp and golden – about 5 minutes. Be sure the potatoes are at room temperature or warmer if using this method.

To serve, season with a little extra salt and pepper if desired. A touch of extra melted butter won’t hurt. It’s butter.

