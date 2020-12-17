Fun times and fine eats abound in December classes

For our December classes, we aimed high. Luxury foods. Beef tenderloin and lobster. Pretty high I'd say. It turned out to be lots of fun as well as some fine eats.
First, there was a really tasty snack – stuffed dates wrapped in bacon.
Bacon-wrapped Dates and Halloumi
4 slices bacon – I use Conecuh
12 whole dates, pitted
12 cubes Halloumi cheese – sub Feta or Manchego
12 toothpicks
2 TBS honey – sub maple syrup
Cut each slice of bacon into three equal pieces. Place in cold skillet on medium-low. Heat bacon through on both sides until just beginning to cook. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels.
Find the incision on the side of each date and insert a piece of cheese. Close tightly around the cheese and squeeze shut. Wrap each date with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick.
Place dates on a sheet pan lined with a silicon mat – silpat – or parchment paper or non-stick aluminum foil. Bake in a 400˚oven until starting to crisp – about 5 minutes. Turn the dates over and return to oven. Crisp the other side – 3 to 4 minutes.
Remove dates from the oven and brush with honey. Return to oven for a minute or two to melt honey and become sticky.
Serve at once. When you make dates, allow 2 - 3 per person. Filling but very addictive.
Lobster and Asparagus on Brioche
8 slices Brioche
12 ounces lobster meat, cooked
2 TBS butter, melted
8 medium asparagus spears
1 cup Hollandaise
Remove the crusts from each slice of brioche. Toast until medium brown on both sides. Set aside to cool.
Cut lobster into small bite-size pieces. Roll in butter until all are moistened. Use more butter if needed.
Blanch asparagus and shock in ice water. When cool, drain and pat dry. Discard the bottom of the spears and then cut in half lengthwise. You need 32 pieces – four for each toast.
To assemble, make sure the Hollandaise is slightly warm. Spoon onto the center of each slice of toasted brioche. Spread somewhat but leave a little of the toast visible. Put a few lobster pieces on top of the Hollandaise. Then lean 4 pieces of asparagus against the lobster.
Serve a slice as a first course. Resist the temptation to add anything to the plate or garnish. No need to hide or try to enhance the purity of the ingredients.
Hollandaise – From a Packet
1 packet Hollandaise mix
3/4 cup water
2 TBS lemon juice
1/8 tsp cayenne
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
2 TBS butter
Add the Hollandaise to a small bowl. Add a few tablespoons of the water and stir to form a paste. Add the rest of the water to a small saucepan and warm over low heat.
When simmering, add the paste and stir to completely dissolve. Then add the lemon juice, salt and cayenne and mix well. Allow the mixture to come to a boil. Remove from heat and add butter. Stir and let sit. The sauce will thicken as it cools.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin
2 1/2 pound beef tenderloin roast
1 TBS Kosher salt
1 tsp sugar
1/2 tsp baking soda
2 tsp black pepper
1 TBS olive oil
Parsley or another green herb
Roasting assumes the use of a remote meat thermometer inserted into the center of the tenderloin. Also be sure the oven temperature is accurate for 275˚. Also make sure the roast is an even thickness. Finally remove roast from the fridge for at least an hour before cooking.
Mix the salt, sugar and baking soda together. Dry the surface of the tenderloin and rub it all over with the mixture. Massage into the surface until it feels slightly tacky. Then sprinkle evenly with the pepper. Place on a foil-lined sheet pan and coat with olive oil.
Roast in a 275˚oven until the center reaches 125˚ - 40 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and cover with foil for 20 minutes. Slice for service. Serve with Parmesan Dijon mayo. Garnish with parsley.
Parmesan Dijon Mayonnaise
1 cup mayo, homemade or olive oil type
1 TBS Dijon
2 TBS Parmesan, grated
Mix ingredients together.
Lemon and Garlic Smashed Potatoes
6 medium potatoes, gold preferred
4 TBS butter
4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced
1 tsp flour
3 TBS lemon juice
3 TBS cream
1 TBS Kosher salt
2 tsp black pepper
2 TBS Parmesan, grated
Chives – sub green onion tops, sliced thinly
Place potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to the boil; cook, covered for 30-35 minutes or until just fork-tender. Drain well.
Line a sheet pan with foil. Oil well. Arrange potatoes on the pan and use a potato masher to lightly flatten the potatoes in one piece. Remove most of the skin from the top of the potato.
Add butter and garlic to a small saucepan and sauté to soften. Mix in flour and cook another minute. Stir in lemon juice and cream. Let come to a simmer and thicken.
Pour some of the mixture over each potato. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. When ready to bake, top with Parmesan.
Bake at 450˚convection in upper third of oven until potatoes are warmed through and the top a touch crispy – 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chives. Alternatively put potatoes under the broiler until crisp and golden – about 5 minutes. Be sure the potatoes are at room temperature or warmer if using this method.
To serve, season with a little extra salt and pepper if desired. A touch of extra melted butter won’t hurt. It’s butter.
Chocolate Cream Cheese Delights
4 oz cream cheese, softened
1 oz butter, softened
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 TBS cocoa, unsweetened
1 TBS raspberry, jam, seedless
1 cup powdered sugar
6 slices Brioche, unbraided, regular thickness is easier
Butter
2 dozen raspberries, fresh
Mint, optional
Powdered sugar
In a food processor combine the cream cheese and butter and whiz until smooth. Add vanilla and process again. Add cocoa - process. The jam and process again. Now add the sugar in batches. Whiz until very smooth. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and better overnight. The flavors will meld better.
Spread one side of the brioche slices with butter. Toast in a skillet until just browned. Flip the slices over and brown the other side. More butter is not necessary. Allow to cool. Take each slice of brioche and cut in half diagonally. Then cut each of those in half forming 4 diamonds.
Remove topping from fridge and allow to soften slightly. Spread each piece of brioche with the chocolate cream cheese. Top each with a fresh raspberry. Sneak a mint leaf under the edge of each raspberry, if desired. Lightly dust the toasts with powdered sugar.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.
